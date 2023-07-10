Llano County under burn ban; Burnet County to discuss one

Burn bans are back as temperatures rise and rain chances fall. Llano County commissioners voted to ban outdoor burning on Monday, July 10, while Burnet County commissioners will discuss a possible ban on Tuesday.

Following a wet spring, the triple-digit-degree summer has scorched green vegetation and increased fire risks, and Llano County officials did not want to delay preventative measures.

“I’d rather turn (the burn ban) on a little too soon than wait until it gets worse,” said County Judge Ron Cunningham before the Commissioners Court’s unanimous vote to instate a burn ban.

Under the ban, outdoor burning is prohibited with very few exceptions. Violations can result in a Class C misdemeanor with fines of up to $500. A ban can last for as long as 90 days before it is brought before the Commissioners Court for reassessment.

Llano County has not had a burn ban since Feb. 27. The county and the rest of the Highland Lakes were still getting rain deep into June, but it has been weeks since the area has seen any significant precipitation. Both Llano and Burnet counties are drying out, according to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which indicates that soil moisture is quickly dissipating with the heat.

The index ranks soil moisture on a scale of 0 to 800, with 0 being completely saturated and 800 being no moisture at all. On June 10, both counties were sub-200 on the scale. By July 1, they had begun to transition into the 400-500 range. As of Monday, portions of Burnet County were in the 500-600 range and Llano County was almost completely within the 400-500 range.

The KBDI scale notes that wildfire intensity will increase, larger fire fuels such as trees could smolder for days, and leaf litter will contribute to fire intensity once conditions reach the 500-600 range.

Both counties use the KBDI to inform decisions on burn bans and fire risks. Neither has any rain in the forecast in the coming days and both are under heat advisories from the National Weather Service.

Burnet County hasn’t had a burn ban since November 2022. County Emergency Management Coordinator Derek Marchio told DailyTrib.com it might be time for the county to consider one.

“It’s definitely something we’re looking at,” he said. “We’re starting to dry out. Without rain in the forecast, it’s definitely a concern.”

