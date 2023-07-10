Granite Shoals starts informal conversations between residents, council

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Granite Shoals residents have a new, relaxed way to voice their concerns and ideas for the city: Conversations with Council. The first event is from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, on the balcony at City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Light refreshments will be served.

“We’d love to see as many residents as possible, even if it’s only for five or 10 minutes,” Mayor Kiel Arnone told DailyTrib.com. “(Conversations with Council) is totally open-ended. There is no agenda.”

The meet-and-greet comes two days after the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The idea is to make engagement between elected leaders and residents more accessible.

Arnone noted that not everyone wants to speak publicly during a council meeting, and the formal rules are often a hurdle to in-depth conversations.

The city of Granite Shoals provided a notice of a possible quorum, meaning the entire council can attend without violating the Texas Open Meetings Act. Council members will be able to freely discuss city business but not make any decisions.

A social media post from the city encourages residents with questions, ideas, or concerns to attend.

“What are your ideas? What would you like to see happen in Granite Shoals? Any thoughts to share? Now is your chance to have your Council’s ear,” reads the post.

