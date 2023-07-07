SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 10, 2023

07/07/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 10

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
  • discussion and action to approve $3,756 from the opioid settlement fund for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips and mental health canine Luna to participate in a 12-week training course through Dog Training Elite Hill County
  • budget workshop

Meadowlakes City Council

4:30 p.m. budet workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget

Tuesday, July 11

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • acceptance of COVID-19 tests donated by Sue Jeffcoat
  • discussion and action regarding potential burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county
  • discussion and action regarding approval to apply for a grant from the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program for mobile radios
  • release of a subdivision improvement performance bond and acceptance of a two-year maintenance bond for street and drainage improvements for the Ranches at Rifle Ridge
  • workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget 

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

9 a.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget 
  • capital improvement project listing
  • final budget review 

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

