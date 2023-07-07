GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 10, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 10
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- discussion and action to approve $3,756 from the opioid settlement fund for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips and mental health canine Luna to participate in a 12-week training course through Dog Training Elite Hill County
- budget workshop
Meadowlakes City Council
4:30 p.m. budet workshop
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget
Tuesday, July 11
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- acceptance of COVID-19 tests donated by Sue Jeffcoat
- discussion and action regarding potential burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county
- discussion and action regarding approval to apply for a grant from the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program for mobile radios
- release of a subdivision improvement performance bond and acceptance of a two-year maintenance bond for street and drainage improvements for the Ranches at Rifle Ridge
- workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
9 a.m. budget workshop
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget
- capital improvement project listing
- final budget review
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.