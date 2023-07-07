GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 10, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 10

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

discussion and action to approve $3,756 from the opioid settlement fund for mental health Deputy Jeff Phillips and mental health canine Luna to participate in a 12-week training course through Dog Training Elite Hill County

budget workshop

4:30 p.m. budet workshop

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget

Tuesday, July 11

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

acceptance of COVID-19 tests donated by Sue Jeffcoat

discussion and action regarding potential burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county

discussion and action regarding approval to apply for a grant from the LCRA Community Development Partnership Program for mobile radios

release of a subdivision improvement performance bond and acceptance of a two-year maintenance bond for street and drainage improvements for the Ranches at Rifle Ridge

workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget

9 a.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

workshop on fiscal year 2024 budget

capital improvement project listing

final budget review

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda unavailable at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

