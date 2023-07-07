Burnet County Jail bookings for June 30-July 6, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 30-July 6, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Thomas Marcus Alcala, 38, of Austin was arrested June 30 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Nathaniel Blair, 35, of Lampasas was arrested June 30 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Marechal Bordelon, 33, of Austin was arrested June 30 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): bond forfeiture-deadly conduct/discharge of firearm. Released July 3 to an outside agency.

Jeffrey Allen Epperson, 34, of Jerrell was arrested June 30 by BCSO: fleeing a police officer.

Jerrad Daniel Ince, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 30 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released July 2 with credit for time served.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested June 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while intoxicated.

Noel Meraz, 32, of Katy was arrested June 30 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury.

Yusneil Suarez-Benitez, 33, of Horizon City was arrested June 30 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Robert Steven Clemens, 74, of Round Mountain was arrested July 1 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): displaying the wrong license plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, displaying license plates or registration insignia assigned to another vehicle. Released July 5 on personal recognizance.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested July 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released July 2 on $6,500 in bonds.

Antonio Noel Meraz-Meza, 32, of Katy was arrested July 1 by ICE: detainer.

Jose Humberto Avila-Chavez, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Jose Humberto Avila-Chavez, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer.

John Clifton Cohan, 45, of Leander was arrested July 2 by BCSO: resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while license is invalid, expired vehicle registration. Released July 3 on $3,000 in bonds.

Christian Maradiaga-Molina, 26, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Arlin Morales-Aceituno, 26, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Yahir Osorio-Hernandez, 26, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Camerino Ramirez-Gonzalez, 42, of Bertram was arrested July 2 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 3 on $1,500 bond.

Juan Reyes-De Los Santos, 22, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Edilberto Santana-Bahena, 45, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Alesio Solis-Cruz, 24, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer.

Justo Tercero-Munoz, 50, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Manuel Tinajero-Resendiz, 42, was arrested July 2 by ICE: detainer. Released July 3 to ICE.

Jeffrey Alan Vance, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 2 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Cory Robert Callahan, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested July 3 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Randall Lee Murray III, 22, of Llano was arrested July 3 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Miranda Grace Audino, 18, of Meadowlakes was arrested July 4 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Desiree Monique Barrios, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested July 4 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 5 on $2,500 bond.

Dain Jonathan Cantor, 39, of Spicewood was arrested July 4 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication. Released July 5 on $30,313.30 in bonds.

Jacob Michael Dickinson, 20, of 35, of KIngsland was arrested July 4 by BCSO: assault. Released July 5 on $500 bond.

Imer Dario Norales, 20, of Pasadena was arrested July 4 by BPD: possession of marijuana, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Imer Dario Norales, 20, of Pasadena was arrested July 4 by ICE: detainer.

Brian Matthew Perez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 4 by MFPD: animal at large, registration of animals, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released July 5 on $500 in bonds.

Sara Diane Schulte, 39, of Spicewood was arrested July 4 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, speeding, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released July 6 on $10,500 in bonds.

Raymond Edward Smith, 69, of Burnet was arrested July 4 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released July 5 on $75,000 bond.

Victor Noe Cheballos Jr., 25, of Lampasas was arrested July 5 by DPS: abandoning/endangering a child-imminent danger, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released July 6 on $65,000 in bonds.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 5 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 6 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Martinez, 40, of Houston was arrested July 5 by BCSO: forgery of a financial instrument, theft of property.

Davia Aubre Ann Paige, 22, of Killeen was arrested July 5 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Isaiah Anthony Rodriguez, 27, of Kingsland was arrested July 5 by BCSO: motion to revoke-sexual assault.

Casey Estes, 24, of Longview was arrested July 6 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), theft of property.

Juan Jesus Gomez-Plasencia, 31, was arrested July 6 by ICE: detainer.

Christopher Martinez, 40, of Houston was arrested July 6 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, forgery of a financial instrument.

Justin Wesley Miller, 61, of Burnet was arrested July 6 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, expired driver’s license.

Gerardo Rojas-Soltero, 24, of was arrested July 6 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Susan Betty Stallings, 62, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 6 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Mark Alan Swanson, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested July 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Wright, 42, of Houston was arrested July 6 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid.

