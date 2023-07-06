Vibrant US 281 bridge on the horizon

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bright white floodlights currently illuminate the U.S. 281 bridge over Lake Marble Falls. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. plans to fund replacing the lights with color-changing LEDs. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The U.S. 281 bridge could trade its white floodlights for color-changing LEDs if the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. can make the numbers work. The EDC Board of Directors chose one of three lighting options during its July 5 meeting but won’t give final approval until it receives a cost estimate for installation.

The proposed lights would span both sides of the bridge, be operated by remote control, and change color with the seasons and holidays and to cheer on the Marble Falls Mustangs in purple and gold.

“We can use them for (football) Fridays, Fourth of July, Christmas, Halloween, whatever,” said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.

Quotes from Spectrum Lighting Austin ranged from $155,000 to $540,000 over three options but did not include the cost of installation.

“Al Satterfield of Spectrum Lighting Austin has basically been a free consultant for us on some of this in terms of manufacturing and the sales side,” Fletcher said. “What Al has said is whatever you pay in materials, just double that amount and that’s probably what the installation would be.”

Option 1 offered the most comprehensive lighting, but the hefty $540,000 price tag and level of maintenance left directors uncomfortable.

“Option one for me is off the table,” EDC board President Steve Reitz said. “I don’t need it to look like a continual lighting bar.”

Option 3, a hybrid of the other two choices, was also too expensive at nearly $300,000.

After discussion, directors agreed the $155,000 purchase price of Option 2 best fit the budget.

“Option two would be if we were to take the fixtures that are on the bridge today, the white (floodlights), and replace those fixtures with color-changing LEDs,” Fletcher said. “That’s a one-to-one replacement. That’s not adding any new fixtures.”

Money for the lights will come from the EDC’s 2021 bond package.

“Of the money we earmarked in the 2021 bond, we put a number of $300,000 for 281 bridge lighting,” Fletcher said. “If you look at option two, and you double $155,000, we’re pretty close to what was just thrown out there as (an estimate) of what it would cost to replace the fixtures on the bridge.”

Directors decided to delay officially approving the new lights until they get an estimate for installation.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story claimed money for the lighting was to come from the city’s 2021 bond package. Funding for the lights will actually come from the EDC’s 2021 bond package. DailyTrib.com apologizes for the error.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.