Highland Lakes Service League accepting applications for nonprofit grants

07/06/23 | DailyTrib.com

The Highland Lakes Service League is accepting Community Grants Program applications from local nonprofits. The deadline is Aug. 31. Funding will be awarded in November. 

All application materials are available on the HLSL website under Community Grants and Giving

The Service League distributes money to 501(c)(3) agencies in Burnet and Llano counties that support critical needs within the community. Over the past five years, the HLSL has awarded more than $153,950 to local charitable organizations.

For more information, email grants.hlsl@gmail.com.

