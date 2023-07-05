Saharan dust could reduce air quality

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Plumes of Saharan dust blew into Texas on Wednesday, July 5. The African-borne weather phenomenon could produce hazy skies and cause minor respiratory issues in the ensuing days.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a Texas Air Quality Forecast, noting the likelihood of Saharan dust through at least Saturday, July 8. The dust is blown from the Sahara Desert in North Africa across the Atlantic Ocean by powerful winds that deposit it in the Caribbean islands, Florida, and Texas. The weather event typically peaks between late June and mid-August.

The dust can be an irritant for babies, older adults, and those with respiratory issues when it is in high quantities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors and avoiding strenuous cardiovascular activity if you are in a susceptible group.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.