Dig into Big Bend dino lecture at Marble Falls library

A T-Rex skull exhibit at Big Bend National Park. Photo by Kelly VanDellen via Adobe Stock

Explore prehistoric Big Bend National Park during an author lecture at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main St. The free event is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7.

Authors Cindi Sirois Collins and Asher Elbein will detail their findings from “Dinosaurs and Other Ancient Animals of Big Bend.”

“These two particular people are very well-researched,” Library Technician Lauren Banks said. “They really dig into their research and into the details.”

The book, a field guide to ancient events at Big Bend, has detailed descriptions and vivid illustrations of the animals and vegetation that once populated the rugged West Texas landscape.

The lecture is recommended for older children, teens, and adults.

“People hear dinosaurs and they think, ‘Oh, kids,’” Banks said. “Mature kids can definitely come and are welcome, but this is more geared toward adults and teenagers. It’s really in-depth on the research.”

Author lectures are popular among the library’s patrons, Banks said.

“Everybody likes to come,” she said. “It’s not just because they learn — library patrons always love expanding their minds — but also the social aspect of it.”

The lectures also educate prospective authors about the publishing process, Banks said.

“We have a lot of people at the library who have been published or would like to be,” she said. “These events help our patrons learn more about how to get published.”

Lecture guests can enjoy free coffee and donuts. Reserve a spot at EventBrite.

