Granite Shoals greenlights concerts as test run for bigger series

Live music is coming to Granite Shoals in July, August, and September. The City Council on June 13 approved funding for three free concerts at Quarry Park with the hopes of drawing in visitors and generating good times for residents.

The city will have up to $3,000 to spend on the performers and security for the events. The money will come from Granite Shoals’ Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, which is used to bring visitors to the city.

Mayor Kiel Arnone pitched the idea for summer concerts to the council as a bare-bones test of community interest in live music.

“It’s a trial-and-error process,” he said. “Let’s see who we get out. If it ends up being three great events, then maybe we can look at starting something bigger next year.”

All three concerts will take place at 6 p.m. at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. The schedule is:

Visitors can attend for free and bring their own beverages. Off-duty Granite Shoals police officers will act as security, and volunteers will help before and after each show.

“This is pretty much to bring something fun to the city, and, of course, people are allowed to come from all over,” Arnone said.

He pointed to City Attorney Joshua Katz to explain how HOT funds can be used to pay for events like the concerts.

“There is a lot of state law on HOT tax and what you can and can’t spend it on, but the bottom line is that you can spend it on the arts,” Katz said.

City Manager Peggy Smith didn’t have an exact figure to share with the council regarding the amount of HOT money Granite Shoals currently has, but she did say the city brought in an average of $30,000 a month over the spring. HOT money is collected from hotels and short-term rental properties within city limits.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Munos about the concerts. “We’ve got a gem down here in Quarry Park, and the more we can show it off, the better.”

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.