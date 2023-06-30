Burnet County Jail bookings for June 23-29, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 23-29, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ismael Aguilar, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): fraud-check, possession of a controlled substance.

Shannon Francis Lloyd, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested June 23 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): assault causing bodily injury, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Austen Cade Marley, 26, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released June 24 on $4,000 in bonds.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. Released June 24 on $30,000 bond.

Joshua Scott Olson, 38, of Georgetown was arrested June 23 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 45, of Kyle was arrested June 23 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 27 on personal recognizance.

Travis Gaines Pafford, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 23 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron Reshaud Sessions, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 23 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by BCSO: expired registration, failure to appear.

Brandon Allen Stalions, 38, of Kingsland was arrested June 23 by MFPD: running a red light, capias pro fine-failure to display a driver’s license, capias pro fine-containing loose materials, capias pro fine-registration cab card violation, capias pro fine-violating rules of conduct in a park. Released June 24 on $500 bond.

Greg Russell Martin, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 24 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-theft of property.

Taleah Marie Okun, 37, of Spicewood was arrested June 24 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 28 on $10,000 bond.

Jonathan Ray Ortega, 40, of Austin was arrested June 24 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid

Cody Lee Phillips, 35, of Spicewood was arrested June 24 by MFPD: no driver’s license, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 24 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-possession of a controlled substance.

Cruz Castillo, 22, of Spicewood was arrested June 25 by TPWD: motion to adjudicate guilt-violation of bond/protective order. Released June 26 on $25,000 bond.

Gabino Ramirez-Bolanos, 28, of Kingsland was arrested June 25 by GSPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while intoxicated. Released June 26 on $6,000 bond.

Jervon Mykal Collins, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released same day on bond.

John Paul Heflin, 24, of Kingsland was arrested June 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Majestee Kawinani Hopkins, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 26 by BCSO: assault causes bodily injury-family violence. Released June 27 on $2,500 bond.

Jon Curtis Jackson, 43, of Kingsland was arrested June 26 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Hector Enrique Mendez-Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville, Texas, was arrested June 26 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): vehicle without required equipment, failure to secure load/improperly secured.

Cristy Leigh Miles, 48, of Spicewood was arrested June 26 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Roslyn Christina Nokes, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 26 by BCSO: theft of property. Released June 27 on $2,500 bond.

Jacob Michael Shelly, 31, of Leander was arrested June 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan Torres, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 26 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Roberto Almaguer Andrade, 45, of Spicewood was arrested June 27 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt/motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Angel Arreguin Jr., 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 27 by GSPD: disorderly conduct-discharging/displaying a firearm. Released June 28 on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Reed Chapman, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by the Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Peggy Sue Malarkey, 63, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 27 by AG: parole violation.

Hector Enrique Mendez-Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville, Texas, was arrested June 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released June 29 to ICE.

Chad Steven Rainey, 46, of Kingsland was arrested June 27 by GSPD: animal at large. Released June 28 on $250 bond.

Joe Fred Susaita, 39, of San Antonio was arrested June 27 by BCSO: illegal dumping. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Christopher Gene Torres, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested June 27 by BPD: driving while license is invalid, possession of marijuana. Released June 28 on $10,000 in bonds.

Jeffrey Chase Woods, 30, of Copperas Cove was arrested June 27 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Jose Salvador Borjas-Najera, 41, of Austin was arrested June 28 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated.

Harry Leon Cooksey III, 58, of Marble Falls was arrested June 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested June 28 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Justin Jamil Leonard, 37, of Temple was arrested June 28 by BCSO: bond revocation-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested June 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Angelita Munoz-Pacheco, 47, of Kingsland was arrested June 28 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jasmine Ann Marie Rangel, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 28 by MFPD: theft of service. Released June 29 on $1,500 bond.

Donovan Lee Yazzie, 57, of Kingsland was arrested June 28 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated, bond revocation-abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return.

Amber Goodin Balusek, 40, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Katherine Berduo, 46, of Kingsland was arrested June 29 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Jose Salvador Borjas-Najera, 41, of Austin was arrested June 29 by ICE: detainer.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by MFPD: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Elton James Copeland, 68, of Burnet was arrested June 29 by BPD: failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released same day after laying out a fine.

Billy Lynn Gay, 53, of Marble Falls was arrested June 29 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, 34 of Lampasas was arrested June 29 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Aryah Julian Hernandez, 19, of Kingsland was arrested June 29 by GSPD: failure to appear, violation of a city ordinance-trespassing on city property, minor in possession of alcohol. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Michelle Deann McCracken, 45, of Plano was arrested June 29 by LCSO: detainer.

Bobby Curtis McNeil, 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested June 29 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Eddy Lester Pruett, 40, of Gatesville was arrested June 29 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-driving while license is invalid.

Keondra Ontavia Ruffin, 25, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested June 29 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana.

April Michelle Skalak, 43, of Lakeway was arrested June 29 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Yusneil Suarez-Benitez, 33, of Horizon City was arrested June 29 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Madison Brooke Waggoner, 25 of Bertram was arrested June 29 by LCSO: detainer.

