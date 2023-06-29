Widow puts human face on Move Over or Slow Down law

One of many posters advocating for awareness of the Move Over or Slow Down law in the Highland Lakes. It features the image of Patrick Morin, a Buchanan Dam tow truck driver who was killed in 2022 when a motorist violated the law. Photo courtesy of Llano Police Department

The Buchanan Dam widow of tow truck driver Patrick Morin, who was killed in 2022 by a reckless driver while helping another motorist, thanked the city of Granite Shoals for its robust enforcement of the Move Over or Slow Down law. The Texas law requires drivers to give roadside emergency vehicles a safe space to work.

Mitzi Morin expressed her gratitude for Granite Shoals’ efforts during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

“I applaud this council and this city for bringing attention to this matter,” she told council members. “I think it’s something very important. I think people don’t know the law, they don’t follow the law, and sometimes it’s not enforced.” Mitzi Morin, widow of Patrick Morin, expresses her gratitude to the city of Granite Shoals for raising awareness of the Move Over or Slow Down law. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Granite Shoals Police Department is currently pushing for awareness of the Move Over or Slow Down law and ramping up its enforcement.

Signs reminding drivers of the law can be found across the Highland Lakes. Some feature the image of Patrick Morin, who was the owner and operator of tow company City Automotive. On Dec. 10, 2022, the 61-year-old was securing a vehicle on his tow truck on U.S. 183 when Kerry Coates Kavanaugh of Goldthwaite struck him and left the scene.

Mitzi Morin said her husband was on a four-lane highway with plenty of room for motorists to move over. His emergency lights were functional, and he was using a flashlight to make himself even more visible. She told Granite Shoals councilors that her husband was the 47th of 51 first responders and emergency workers who were killed in 2022 in roadside accidents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a bill to strengthen the Move Over or Slow Down law. Effective Sept. 1, House Bill 898 increases fines for violations.

