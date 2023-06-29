SUBSCRIBE NOW

Texas 71 death cause awaits report

06/29/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Law enforcement is investigating the death of a person found June 25 along Texas 71 East in the 3500 block near Spicewood. 

No bodily trauma was evident during initial inspections, Burnet County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Sorenson told DailyTrib.com. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report before releasing any findings. The person has not been named.

dakota@thepicayune.com

Tags:

