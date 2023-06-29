Apply for LCRA community grants through July

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Canine Rescue received a $24,515 community grant from the LCRA in 2022 for water catchment and storage projects. The LCRA is accepting applications for 2023 grants in July. Courtesy photo

The Lower Colorado River Authority is offering grants of up to $50,000 to support first responders and improve local community centers, museums, parks, and more, the LCRA announced on June 27.

Twice a year, the LCRA awards Community Development Partnership Program grants for community projects to volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums, and other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations. The grants are not available to individuals, for-profit entities, professional associations, social service projects, or limited-use facilities.

Applications for the next round of grants will be available online at lcra.org/cdpp starting July 1 and must be submitted by midnight July 31. Most grants are for $25,000 or less, but several grants of up to $50,000 are awarded every grant cycle.

Applicants requesting more than $5,000 in grant funding must supply matching funds of at least 20 percent of the total project cost. The projects must benefit or be available to an entire community and improve the value of a capital asset through building, renovating or purchasing equipment.

Nonprofits in Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Lampasas, and Llano counties, among many other counties in the LCRA service area, are eligible.

In the most recent round of grants in spring 2023, the LCRA awarded almost $815,000 in grants to 34 projects, which included new emergency gear for first responders; improvements to parks, museums, and community centers; and new ballfield lights.

Visit lcra.org/cdpp for eligibility requirements or contact grants@lcra.org or 800-776-5272 ext. 3140 or 1627 for more information.

