Man detained after armed standoff

Burnet County Precinct 4 Constable Missy Bindseil (right) directs Marble Falls Police Department patrol Officer Adan Guerrero during a standoff June 28 at the Rivercrest Apartment complex on Avenue K in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Law enforcement detained a Marble Falls man on June 28 after he brandished a rifle, barricaded himself inside his Avenue K apartment unit, and forced a nearly two-hour standoff with several agencies.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. when someone saw Donald Joe Mason, 66, busting out a window in his first-floor unit at Rivercrest Apartments with a hunting rifle, according to a Marble Falls Police Department media release.

Witnesses also claim the man was sitting next to the broken window in possession of at least one additional firearm.

As the incident unfolded, the MFPD issued a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses near the scene, blocking off both ends of Avenue K, which is between RR 1431 and Mission Hills.

After trying to communicate with Mason, officers pulled him through the broken window and took him into custody at 11:57 a.m. He and a law enforcement officer were taken to Baylor Scott & White-Marble Falls to be treated for minor lacerations sustained during the incident. City, county, and state law enforcement officials flooded Avenue K in Marble Falls during a standoff with an armed man at the Rivercrest Apartment complex. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Mason was then transported to the Burnet County Jail on outstanding traffic warrants.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Granite Shoals Police Department, the Cottonwood Shores Police Department, the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable’s office, and the Burnet County Precinct 4 road and bridge crew. Marble Falls Fire Rescue and Marble Falls Area EMS were also on hand to provide support to officers.

The Marble Falls Police Department is investigating Mason for the offense of deadly conduct.

DailyTrib.com will have further details as they become available.

