Marble Falls holds ceremony for new fire engine

Marble Falls Fire Rescue's new engine was pushed into the bay during a June 26 ceremony. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Marble Falls Fire Rescue’s new Fire Engine #1 was “pushed in” to service during a ceremony on Monday, June 26.

Push-in ceremonies began in the 19th century when old firefighting wagons had to be pushed back into firehouses by hand. They are now held to welcome new engines.

The top features for the new truck are increased storage capacity along with decals honoring the late Capt. Sam Stacks and the Marble Falls Independent School District.

Before arriving in Marble Falls, the new engine made a lengthy 1,292-mile road trip from Appleton, Wisconsin. Department officials anticipate the engine will serve the community for the next 20 years.

