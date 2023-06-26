U.S. rep holding town hall in Llano, coffee in Horseshoe Bay

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas)is holding a town hall in Llano and a Coffee with the Congressman in Horseshoe Bay in the same week. The town hall will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the American Legion, 200 Legion Drive in Llano. The coffee is set for 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, in City Council Chambers at Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive.

Pfluger represents Texas’ 11th District, which covers 20 counties, including Llano County, and stretches from Odessa to Killeen. He represents an estimated 766,787 Texans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the town hall, Pfluger will take questions from the audience after giving an update on his work in Washington, D.C. The coffee will be a more informal meet-and-greet. Both are open to the public.

Rep. Pfluger is serving his second term in the House, having been first elected in 2021. He was born in Harris County but raised in San Angelo, where he still lives.

Prior to his congressional career, Pfluger was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and an advisor to the National Security Council. He still serves as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

He is on the House Committee of Homeland Security and co-founded the MACH 1 Caucus and Texas Ag Task Force. He is also the first representative of Midland and Odessa to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.