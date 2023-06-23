GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 26, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 26

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

authorize Commissioner Jerry Don Moss to identify and advertise for potential hunters for game hunting leases on the Llano School Lands

budget workshop

5 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

report on 2021 bond

discussion and possible action regarding the 2023-24 budget and a projected budget deficit

approval of 2023-24 meal prices

Tuesday, June 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

allocation of $100,000 from Capital Area Housing Finance with Mark Mayfield to local Burnet County nonprofit organizations

discussion and possible action regarding a grant with the Tocker Foundation and the Oakalla Library for additional funding for books and programs

discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with the city of Marble Falls

budget workshop

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

Council will recess from regular session and reconvene as the Dangerous Structure Board of Appeals to conduct a public hearing on whether the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing & Electric building at 300 N. Water St. should be ruled a dangerous structure. The building was engulfed in a fire in December 2022.

resolution to authorize construction of a hotel at the Crossing at 281 subdivision. The Burnet Economic Development Corp. may enter into a performance agreement with the project developer.

resolution to approve construction of public restrooms at the public parking lot owned by the Burnet EDC

discussion and action regarding the purchase of Sig Pro P320 handguns and related equipment for the Burnet Police Department

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.