GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 26, 2023

06/23/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 26

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
  • authorize Commissioner Jerry Don Moss to identify and advertise for potential hunters for game hunting leases on the Llano School Lands
  • budget workshop 

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

5 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

  • report on 2021 bond
  • discussion and possible action regarding the 2023-24 budget and a projected budget deficit
  • approval of 2023-24 meal prices

Tuesday, June 27

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • allocation of $100,000 from Capital Area Housing Finance with Mark Mayfield to local Burnet County nonprofit organizations
  • discussion and possible action regarding a grant with the Tocker Foundation and the Oakalla Library for additional funding for books and programs
  • discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with the city of Marble Falls
  • budget workshop

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • Council will recess from regular session and reconvene as the Dangerous Structure Board of Appeals to conduct a public hearing on whether the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing & Electric building at 300 N. Water St. should be ruled a dangerous structure. The building was engulfed in a fire in December 2022
  • resolution to authorize construction of a hotel at the Crossing at 281 subdivision. The Burnet Economic Development Corp. may enter into a performance agreement with the project developer.
  • resolution to approve construction of public restrooms at the public parking lot owned by the Burnet EDC
  • discussion and action regarding the purchase of Sig Pro P320 handguns and related equipment for the Burnet Police Department

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

DailyTrib.com

