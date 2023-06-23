GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 26, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 26
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- authorize Commissioner Jerry Don Moss to identify and advertise for potential hunters for game hunting leases on the Llano School Lands
- budget workshop
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
5 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- report on 2021 bond
- discussion and possible action regarding the 2023-24 budget and a projected budget deficit
- approval of 2023-24 meal prices
Tuesday, June 27
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- allocation of $100,000 from Capital Area Housing Finance with Mark Mayfield to local Burnet County nonprofit organizations
- discussion and possible action regarding a grant with the Tocker Foundation and the Oakalla Library for additional funding for books and programs
- discussion and possible action on an interlocal agreement with the city of Marble Falls
- budget workshop
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
- Council will recess from regular session and reconvene as the Dangerous Structure Board of Appeals to conduct a public hearing on whether the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing & Electric building at 300 N. Water St. should be ruled a dangerous structure. The building was engulfed in a fire in December 2022.
- resolution to authorize construction of a hotel at the Crossing at 281 subdivision. The Burnet Economic Development Corp. may enter into a performance agreement with the project developer.
- resolution to approve construction of public restrooms at the public parking lot owned by the Burnet EDC
- discussion and action regarding the purchase of Sig Pro P320 handguns and related equipment for the Burnet Police Department
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.