Burnet County Jail bookings for June 16-22, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 16-22, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cody Randall Kincheloe, 34, of Bertram was arrested June 16 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released June 17 on bond.

Pedro Macias-Granillo, 34, of Austin was arrested June 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Dustin Maynard, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jose Christian Primero-Eduardo, 25, of Leander was arrested June 16 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Jose Christian Primero-Eduardo, 25, of Leander was arrested June 16 by ICE: detainer. Released June 19 to ICE.

Brian Michael Roberts, 41, was arrested June 16 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-violation of bond/protective order.

Cristian Rodriguez-Camarillo, 27, of San Antonio was arrested June 16 by BCSO: criminal trespass of habitation/shelter.

Frank Mason Loy, 36, of San Antonio was arrested June 17 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $54,000 in bonds.

Michael Joseph Moreira, 29, of Georgetown was arrested June 17 by BCSO: speeding (over 49 mph in 35-mph zone).

Jonathan Jahazi Rivas-Ortiz, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 17 by MFPD: abandoning/endangering a child.

Amanda Jeanne Schmidt, 23, of Llano was arrested June 17 by BCSO: possession of a dangerous drug. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Keisha Marie Semanovich, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 17 by GSPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Homero Antonio Villarreal, 25, of Del Rio was arrested June 17 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated.

Ivan Carreon, 19, of Bertram was arrested June 18 by BCSO: expired motor vehicle registration, assault on a family/household member. Released June 19 on $50,200 in bonds.

Aubrey Angelina Reese, 19, was arrested June 18 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication, no driver’s license, capias pro fine-minor in possession of alcohol, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-disorderly conduct/abusive language.

Aubrey Angelina Reese, 19, was arrested June 18 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phoenix Anthony Spinoso, 21, of Tow was arrested June 18 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault on a family/household member.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 44, of Kingsland was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jerrod Anderson Cozby, 29, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by MFPD: displaying fictitious license plate. Released June 20 on $500 bond.

Tyneal Rhuel Ashoka Green, 43, of Houston was arrested June 19 by DPS: possession of a controlled substance.

Khristine Laudenschlager, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa Monette Meador, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 19 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, animal(s) running at large.

Eric James Phillips, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 19 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Oscar Ramirez-Peralta, 20, of Manor was arrested June 19 by BTPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released June 20 on $102,500 in bonds.

Jazmine Sanchez-Romero, 21, of Pflugerville was arrested June 19 by BTPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, resisting arrest/search/transport. Released June 21 on $67,500 in bonds.

Cara Limon Scofield, 57, of Burnet was arrested June 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 21 on $1,500 bond.

Gerardo Sergio Seanez, 48, of El Paso was arrested June 19 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released June 20 on $1,500 bond.

Christopher Lee Crumley, 24, of Lometa was arrested June 20 by BCSO: violation of bond/protective order.

Dalton Walker Johnson, 27, of Llano was arrested June 20 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Alia Miranda Miranda, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested June 20 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 22 on $1,500 bond.

Michael Joseph Morey, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 20 by GSPD: criminal trespass.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 31, of Burnet was arrested June 20 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

George Thomas Schilling, 43, of Spicewood was arrested June 20 by BPD: unlawful electronic transmission.

Samantha Soto-Franco, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 20 by GSPD: criminal trespass.

Robert Leo Thibeault, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested June 20 by MFPD: public intoxication.

Melissa Burrows, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 21 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Christopher William Garner, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 21 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Lucy Interial Luna, 31, of Bertram was arrested June 21 by BCSO: family-failure to appear. Released June 22 on $1,000 bond.

Sterling William Baker, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by BPD: possession of marijuana.

Patrick Joseph Clark, 28, of Bertram was arrested June 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-motion to revoke-theft of property, failure to show proof of financial responsibility, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $6,500 in bonds.

Tara Brooke Ficklen, 40, of Briggs was arrested June 22 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property.

Charles Luke Frazier, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Andrew Shaqueal Griffiths, 29, of Austin was arrested June 22 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid.

Christopher Aaron McCoy, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 22 by BPD: criminal mischief.

Christian Roa, 30, of Austin was arrested June 22 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, criminal trespass of a habitation/shelter. Released same day on bond.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 34, of Kingsland was arrested June 22 by BCSO: SRA-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, SRA-theft of mail.

Breece Jeffrey Urbanek, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested June 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-terroristic threat of family/household member, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid, SRA-assault on family/household member.

