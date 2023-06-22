Marble Falls Fourth fireworks on July 1

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Marble Falls will celebrate Independence Day 2023 on Saturday, July 1, rather than July 4, which falls on a Tuesday. The free festivities feature live music, food trucks, and a fireworks show over Lake Marble Falls. File photo

The city of Marble Falls is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration for the first time on the First of July. The Saturday celebration takes place at Lakeside Park, 305 Buena Vista Drive.

The move aims to “alleviate strains” caused by a lack of available safety personnel across the region on July 4, which falls on a Tuesday this year, Parks and Recreation Director Lacey Dingman told DailyTrib.com in an email.

“We firmly believe that this change is in the best interest of our emergency personnel and the overall safety of our community,” she said. “In previous years, due to competing demands across the Highland Lakes region during the holiday, we have encountered challenges in securing ample assistance for the fireworks show.”

Dingman is hopeful residents will embrace the department’s decision.

“Our unwavering goal is to create a truly memorable celebration while prioritizing the safety and satisfaction of all attendees,” she said. “We wholeheartedly appreciate the understanding and support of our community as we diligently strive to orchestrate a seamless and immensely enjoyable experience.”

Free to attend, the celebration features live music, food trucks, and of course, fireworks, which should blast off at about 9:15 p.m. from a party barge in the middle of Lake Marble Falls. The best view of the show is at Lakeside Park.

Boats are permitted on the lake during the fireworks display but must be on the water and in their selected location by 6 p.m.

The Lakeside Park Swimming Pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. that day. Admission is free.

Food vendors open for sales at 5 p.m. and include Wakepoint BBQ, Honu Shaved Ice, Homespun Creations, and Miss Vickie’s Kitchen.

Entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with Austin funk-rock band Dysfunkshun Junkshun appearing on stage at Lakeside Park in another installment of the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series.

Parking is available at Lakeside and Johnson parks and along Lakeshore Drive. The field across the street from the Johnson Park ballfield will serve as overflow parking.

Organizers recommend guests bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Glass containers are prohibited inside the park.

For more information, visit the city of Marble Falls website.

