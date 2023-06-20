No end in sight for Burnet County growth

Burnet County Director of Development Services Herb Darling gives a presentation on growth in the county during a Burnet Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversations event. He explained that rapid growth in the county needs to be managed, citing water availability as the prime concern. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County will likely continue its current boom in growth and development, said the county’s Director of Development Services, Herb Darling, who shared the scope of that growth during the Tuesday, June 20, Burnet Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Conversation series.

“When I started this job (28 years ago) with Burnet County, cows outnumbered people three to one,” Darling said. “Now, people outnumber cows three to one.”

The county’s Development Services office is responsible for reviewing plats and subdivisions, giving building and septic permits, conducting flood plain inspections, and a wide range of other property-related services in the county. While Darling expressed concerns about the scale of development, he explained that the county is bound by Texas local government code , which doesn’t allow for serious regulation of subdivisions.

He painted a picture of recent growth, starting with the size of Burnet County, which comes in at 640,000 acres. His office has platted 15,000 acres since August 2021 with an average lot size of 7.5 acres. In 2022 his office added over 1,450 new addresses to the county, which doesn’t include anything within incorporated boundaries. There was over $200 million in new construction in 2022 as well, again, all in the unincorporated areas.

“Who would have ever thought that somebody would pay $30,000 an acre for flat, black clay that doesn’t have a tree on it,” Darling said of the land surrounding Briggs in the northeast part of the county. “But, they’ve lined up and done it.”

The limitations of the local government code were made apparent during a recent meeting of the Burnet County Commissioners Court in which the court was faced with approving a 210-lot subdivision on 1,000 acres near Briggs. The developers had met all legal requirements, even though there were major concerns about the availability of groundwater in the area. Commissioners rejected the preliminary plat approval for the subdivision, but this opened the county up to potential lawsuits from the developer and the matter will likely be addressed again during the June 27 commissioners court meeting.

Darling pointed out that counties have far less power to regulate development than cities do.

“Cities, on the other hand, could say that every yard has to have six pink flamingos in it and if they’re a home rule city they can fine you if you don’t have your six pink flamingos,” he said.

One recent power the county has was adopted in 2019. Texas local government code 232.0032 allows the county to require a groundwater availability study for subdivisions. If a developer is not able to prove a viable amount of groundwater is available to support the proposed subdivision, the county can deny the development’s plat.

Groundwater in Burnet County is also regulated by the Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District , which has the ability to manage or restrict development based on groundwater availability.

Water was the greatest point of concern for Darling, who explained that the county lies on the eastern edge of the Chihuahuan Desert and depends heavily on flood events to replenish reservoirs and aquifers. As of now, Lake Travis is only 43 percent full and Lake Buchanan is around 53 percent full. Both lakes are the water supply reservoirs for most Highland Lakes communities and the city of Austin.

“Anytime a developer walks in, there are three very important things that we require from them: water, water, water,” he said.

The major concern is for higher density developments, which Darling defined as subdivisions with lots that are less than an acre. Most of this is occurring in the southeast corner of the county, near Spicewood. Thomas Ranch is one such subdivision, which plans to build 3,500 homes on 2,200 acres between Burnet and Travis counties.

He also noted that remote areas of the county, like Naruna and Briggs are seeing outsized development.

“We’ve probably put 900 lots on the ground in Naruna in the last five years,” Darling said. “Why? I don’t know. You’re 40 minutes from a loaf of bread. Have a heart attack? You’re done. Get snakebit? You might make it.”

Roads were also a major point of concern. Darling explained that county roads are breaking down quickly due to increased traffic, increased trucking activity, and freak weather events like the recent winter storms. State highways will need to be addressed as well, he said.

“In the last five to six years, your county judge and commissioners court have been very proactive in seeking federal and state dollars for our highways,” he told the audience.

With increased property values and development, the county is receiving more tax revenue, which should allow the county to catch up with road repairs eventually. Darling asked that residents contact their state representative Ellen Troxclair and state senator Pete Flores to lobby for more attention to highways if they want to see changes made.

“I don’t consider us behind; we’re trying,” Darling told DailyTrib.com after his presentation. “I’ve got a very proactive commissioners court, we’ve adopted the regulations that we can, and they’re working hard to get the road system back up.”

Darling expressed optimism for the county’s ability to manage the growth, but said that the problems of water, power, and roadways would have to be addressed as development continues.

