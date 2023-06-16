GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 19, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 19

5 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

debrief of the Summer Learning Institute

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

adoption of 2023-24 budget

discussion and possible action regarding pavement projects at Marble Falls Middle School

discussion and possible action to replace bathroom partitions at several campuses

discussion and possible action to install an alternative exit at Marble Falls High School

Tuesday, June 20

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

update on the 88th Texas legislative session

annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan

award contracts for wireless providers

4 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion of priorities for 2023-24

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

discussion and action regarding approval of an agreement with Alliance Strategic Health Advisors for a plan and recommendations on community health services

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant

discussion and action regarding the purchase of 10-20 golf carts

granting Homestead Exemptions to individuals 65 or older and disabled residents

6 p.m. joint special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

consider an application and request to amend Granite Point Waterfront Planned Development ordinance

discuss possible changes and updates to zoning regulations in the Granite Shoals Code of Ordinances

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

re-bid for water tank storage project

approval of joint election agreement with Burnet County

discussion and action regarding phones at City Hall

Wednesday, June 21

10:30 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

election of LCRA board officers

appointment of LCRA board committees and committee chairs

action regarding fiscal year 2023 LCRA Business Plan amendment

action on sale of property in Caldwell County

Thursday, June 22

9 a.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

discussion regarding fiscal year 2023-24 budget items such as personnel, fees, capital improvement projects, and line items

editor@thepicayune.com

editor@thepicayune.com