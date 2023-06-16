GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 19, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, June 19
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
5 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- debrief of the Summer Learning Institute
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- adoption of 2023-24 budget
- discussion and possible action regarding pavement projects at Marble Falls Middle School
- discussion and possible action to replace bathroom partitions at several campuses
- discussion and possible action to install an alternative exit at Marble Falls High School
Tuesday, June 20
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- update on the 88th Texas legislative session
- annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan
- award contracts for wireless providers
Marble Falls City Council
4 p.m. special meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion of priorities for 2023-24
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- discussion and action regarding approval of an agreement with Alliance Strategic Health Advisors for a plan and recommendations on community health services
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
- discussion and action regarding the purchase of 10-20 golf carts
- granting Homestead Exemptions to individuals 65 or older and disabled residents
Granite Shoals City Council
Granite Shoals Planning and Zoning Commission
6 p.m. joint special meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- consider an application and request to amend Granite Point Waterfront Planned Development ordinance
- discuss possible changes and updates to zoning regulations in the Granite Shoals Code of Ordinances
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- re-bid for water tank storage project
- approval of joint election agreement with Burnet County
- discussion and action regarding phones at City Hall
Wednesday, June 21
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10:30 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
- election of LCRA board officers
- appointment of LCRA board committees and committee chairs
- action regarding fiscal year 2023 LCRA Business Plan amendment
- action on sale of property in Caldwell County
Thursday, June 22
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
9 a.m. budget workshop
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- discussion regarding fiscal year 2023-24 budget items such as personnel, fees, capital improvement projects, and line items