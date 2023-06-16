SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of June 19, 2023

06/16/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, June 19

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

5 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • debrief of the Summer Learning Institute

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • adoption of 2023-24 budget
  • discussion and possible action regarding pavement projects at Marble Falls Middle School
  • discussion and possible action to replace bathroom partitions at several campuses
  • discussion and possible action to install an alternative exit at Marble Falls High School  

Tuesday, June 20

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • update on the 88th Texas legislative session
  • annual consideration of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan
  • award contracts for wireless providers

Marble Falls City Council

4 p.m. special meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion of priorities for 2023-24

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • discussion and action regarding approval of an agreement with Alliance Strategic Health Advisors for a plan and recommendations on community health services

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update on renovations to the wastewater treatment plant
  • discussion and action regarding the purchase of 10-20 golf carts
  • granting Homestead Exemptions to individuals 65 or older and disabled residents

Granite Shoals City Council

Granite Shoals Planning and Zoning Commission

6 p.m. joint special meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • consider an application and request to amend Granite Point Waterfront Planned Development ordinance
  • discuss possible changes and updates to zoning regulations in the Granite Shoals Code of Ordinances

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • re-bid for water tank storage project
  • approval of joint election agreement with Burnet County
  • discussion and action regarding phones at City Hall

Wednesday, June 21

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10:30 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

  • election of LCRA board officers
  • appointment of LCRA board committees and committee chairs
  • action regarding fiscal year 2023 LCRA Business Plan amendment
  • action on sale of property in Caldwell County 

Thursday, June 22

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

9 a.m. budget workshop

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • discussion regarding fiscal year 2023-24 budget items such as personnel, fees, capital improvement projects, and line items

