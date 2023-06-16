Burnet County Jail bookings for June 9-15, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 9-15, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Kenneth Ray Atkison, 62, of Llano was arrested June 9 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released June 10 on $1,500 bond.

Enrique De La Rosa, 41, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 9 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): motion to revoke probation-driving while license is invalid.

Juan-Juan Falcon, 45, of Florence was arrested June 9 by BCSO: NISI-possession of marijuana. Released June 12 to an outside agency.

Anessa Ramona Garcia, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-failure to appear-consumption of alcohol by a minor. Released same day after paying a fine.

Patrick James Gibson, 35, of Tobyville was arrested June 9 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Claudio Angel Granados, 21, of San Antonio was arrested June 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Randy Wayne Johns, 50, of Pflugerville was arrested June 9 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, possession of a controlled substance.

Raymond Anthony Ledesma, 48, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 9 by MFPD: expired driver’s license, expired or no license plates/registration. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Michael Joseph Morey, 37, was arrested June 9 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released June 13 on personal recognizance.

Royce Neal Owens, 50, of Llano was arrested June 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Brianna Leeann Painter, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by MFPD: assault by contact-family violence. Released same day on $500 bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 9 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury.

Justin Dale Parks, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 9 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Dwayne O’Brian Percivill, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested June 9 by MFPD: illegal dumping. Released June 10 on $250 bond.

Michael David Rhodes, 58, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 9 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Roland Vasquez, 37, of Lampasas was arrested June 9 by BPD: failure to identify as a fugitive.

Roland Vasquez, 37, of Lampasas was arrested June 9 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of a building.

Jimmie Lee Zurovetz, 48, of Granger was arrested June 9 by BCSO: capias pro fine-possession/delivery of drugs, insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

David Joe Butler Jr., 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10 by GSPD: capias pro fine-displaying altered/fictitious registration, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license. Released June 15 after paying a fine.

Weston Travis Cozby, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested June 10 by MFPD: failure to appear, speeding. Released June 11 on $1,000 in bonds.

Hope Elaine Eskew, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 10 by GSPD: capias pro fine-failure to report change of address, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released June 13 after laying out a fine.

Phillip Clinton Frey, 48, of Austin was arrested June 10 by BCSO: deadly conduct.

Joseph Bryant Gebhard, 24, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, failure to identify-false/fictitious information, public intoxication. Released June 11 on $4,500 in bonds.

Randy Longoria, 22, of Burnet was arrested June 10 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 11 on $1,500 bond.

Anthony Holbrook Moore, 53, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 10 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Megan Renee Rodarte, 32, of Spicewood was arrested June 10 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon Lee Rodriguez, 24, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 10 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): criminal mischief.

Justin Anthony Scott, 36, of Austin was arrested June 10 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest/detention.

Josealfredo Torres, 22, of Pflugerville was arrested June 10 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Byron Caal-Tzul, 21, was arrested June 11 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Valentino Castaneda-Urbano, 49, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

James David Evans Jr., 30, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11 by BCSO: failure to appear-fleeing police officer, criminal mischief.

Aaron Hernandez-Cruz, 46, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer.

Jorge Hernandez-Silos, 28, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Gabrielle Izadora Martinez, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-violation of city park hours, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, assault by contact.

Saul Martinez-Bonilla, 44, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Jose Oliva-Oliva, 29, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Omar Ortega-Pineda, 34, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Mario Alberto Ramirez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested June 11 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): reckless driving. Released June 12 on $1,500 bond.

Cleofe Rodriguez Alvarez, 45, of Kingsland was arrested June 11 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released June 12 on $7,500 bond.

Saul Rodriguez, 39, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer.

Erasmo Trejo-Rios, 45, was arrested June 11 by ICE: detainer. Released June 12 to ICE.

Sonja Rhiannon Whitt, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 11 by BCSO: capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 13 on $5,000 bond.

Brian Keith Alexander, 49, of Burnet was arrested June 12 by BPD: failure to appear-violation of bond/protective order. Released June 15 with credit for time served.

Nicolas Rodriguez Delgado, 53, of Corpus Christi was arrested June 12 by MFPD: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released June 13 on $1,500 bond.

Brian David Fisher, 63, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: SRA-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, harassment of a public servant, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Diana Jazmin Gasga-Monroy, 27, of Hutto was arrested June 12 by ICE: detainer. Released June 13 to ICE.

Ann Marica Kupke, 51, of Corpus Christi was arrested June 12 by MFPD: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released June 14 on $1,500 bond.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 42, of Burnet was arrested June 12 by BCSO: theft of property, driving while intoxicated, failure to appear-forgery of government/national government instrument.

Ashton Lee Ozuna, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 12 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Dale Parks, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 12 by BCSO: bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Lucero Omani Perez, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: insufficient bond-fraudulent destruction/removal/concealment, insufficient bond-theft of property, insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, insufficient bond-criminal mischief. Released June 13 on $20,000 in bonds.

Douglas E. Roberson Jr., 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 12 by BCSO: surety surrender-sex offender’s duty to register.

Luis Diaz-Ordaz, 36, was arrested June 13 by ICE: detainer. Released June 14 to ICE.

Jose Lucio Rojas, 62, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 13 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 14 on $4,000 bond.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 20, of Spicewood was arrested June 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Benny Ray Andrews, 55, of Kempner was arrested June 14 by BCSO: failure to appear-family (FC).

Jesus Briseno, 54, of San Antonio was arrested June 14 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 15 on $1,500 bond.

Haley Buckingham, 29, of Spicewood was arrested June 14 by BCSO: commitment-abandoning/endangering a child.

Patrick Noel Lane Doyle, 18, of Llano was arrested June 14 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

Timothy Placid Hebert, 45, of Texas City was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Dylan Gage Malm, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14 by MFPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Greg Russell Martin, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest/detention.

Peter John Muhlenbruck, 38, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Kara Lorynn Planchard, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested June 14 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 15 on $1,500 bond.

Donald Paul Quinones, 58, of Cherokee was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Elizabeth Ramirez, 30, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by MFPD: theft of property. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Gerardo Jose Rivera, 26, of San Antonio was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 40, of Burnet was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Shawn Walker, 32, of Kingsland was arrested June 14 by LCSO: detainer.

Lee Michael Carter, 51, of Bertram was arrested June 15 by BCSO: failure to appear-duty on striking highway/landscape fixture, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Tomas Felipe Cruz-Aroliga, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Derick W. Fricke, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Pedro Macias-Granillo, 34, of Austin was arrested June 15 by GSPD: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Greg Russell Martin, 44, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by MFPD: motion to revoke bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Bryon Tony McDuffee, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): bond revocation-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, retaliation against a public servant.

Carlos Manuel Morales-Mejia, 21, was arrested June 15 by ICE: detainer.

Justin Michael Nobles, 41, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated, parole violation.

Tony Yasir Olivas-Cruz, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by GSPD: no driver’s license.

Tony Yasir Olivas-Cruz, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 15 by ICE: detainer.

Justin Dale Parks, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

David Demetrio Quinonez, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BCSO: terroristic threat of a family/household member, assault on a family/household member.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by BCSO: SRA-terroristic threat against a peace officer.

Melissa Amber Torres, 32, of San Angelo was arrested June 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Ricardo Torres, 35, of Burnet was arrested June 15 by BPD: unlawful restraint, assault by contact-family violence.

Waylon Wade Wimberly, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested June 15 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.