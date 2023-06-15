Marble Falls Avenue Q work starts June 19; expect traffic reroutes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crews dig into a $1.15 million reconstruction project for Avenue Q in Marble Falls on Monday, June 19, as the city looks to dramatically improve the deteriorating road.

The project involves removing existing surface material, replacing water and wastewater lines, adding curbs for storm drainage, installing sidewalks, and laying new pavement.

Jarrell-based contractor Black Rock Industries Inc. will handle the construction.

Thru-traffic will not be allowed during much of the work, but accommodations will be made for business owners and postal and emergency services. Businesses affected should remain open, though traffic will be diverted.

The Marble Falls City Council approved the project on May 2. It will be paid for from the city’s Capital Improvement Plan budget. The bonds will be sold later this summer.

The city identified Avenue Q as an area of improvement after the road received a poor D-minus grade from the Public Works Department. The city grades its roads each year on an A-F scale.

Residents travel the roadway frequently on their way to popular destinations such as Marble Falls Elementary School and the Boys and Girls Club of the Highland Lakes-Marble Falls unit.

To learn more about the project, contact the city’s Engineering Department at 830-262-0232.

