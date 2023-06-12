NEW BIZ: Suds Deluxe plans winter 2023 opening in Marble Falls

Suds Deluxe is one of two car washes planning a Marble Falls location, this one next to Walmart on U.S 281. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Suds Deluxe on U.S. 281 next to Walmart could be open by the winter, a company representative told DailyTrib.com. It and another incoming car wash recently created a controversial splash on social media with some residents concerned about the businesses’ potential impact on Highland Lakes water.

Not to worry, said Lia Schnackenberg, head of marketing and community outreach for Suds Deluxe, who spoke with DailyTrib.com on Monday, June 12.

The automatic car wash is “constantly monitoring our environmental footprint, whether that’s water usage or chemical usage,” she said. “We have a reclaim system that we install at all of our car washes, and we recycle about 60 to 70 percent of the water that we use.”

Schnackenberg also pointed to multiple studies that show how automatic car washes are better for the environment.

“We use about 30 gallons of water for each car, which may sound like a lot, but studies have shown if you wash your car at home or go to a self-service car wash, the average usage is about 100 gallons,” she said. “That’s 100 gallons to wash it at home or 30 gallons to wash it at one of our car washes. So contrary to what you’d expect, automatic car washes actually reduce water usage.”

Suds Deluxe also uses chemicals designed to decrease its effect on the environment.

“All the chemicals we use are water-based and biodegradable,” Schnackenberg said. “We really try to focus on doing what we can to lessen our environmental impact.”

The Texas-based, family-owned business has eight other locations in the Austin and Houston areas. It offers memberships as well as free services for do-it-yourselfers, including vacuuming, glass cleaning, and leather conditioning.

“We’re really proud of the big range of amenities that we offer,” Schnackenberg said. “It’s probably the biggest of any car wash that we know of.”

Suds Deluxe seeks to be a part of the communities in which it sets up shop, Schnackenberg said.

“We really love being able to get to know everyone in the city that we operate in,” she said. “It’s really rewarding to see our members and to recognize them and to build those relationships with them.”

Schnackenberg said the opening date is contingent upon the city of Marble Falls’ permitting process.

“We’re kind of at the discretion of the city and all the departments involved, but we’d love to be able to come into Marble Falls this year,” she said.

