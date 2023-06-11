Bodies found in Llano River at Slab

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help after the bodies of two Kingsland residents were found in the Llano River at the Kingsland Slab on Saturday, June 10. Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides.

The victims were identified as Kellie Leeann McCormick and Mark Baldwin, according to a Llano County Sheriff’s Office media release.

LCSO deputies and Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call at 10:11 a.m. Saturday. The caller said two people were lying face down in the water at the Slab, a popular recreational spot on the river off of FM 3404.

Responding deputies confirmed the two victims were dead and LCSO investigators and the Texas Rangers were called to the scene.

The LCSO is asking anyone who might have information regarding the case to call the office at 325-247-5767 or the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477.

DailyTrib.com will have more details on this story as they become available.