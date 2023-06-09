Burnet County Jail bookings for June 2-8, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 2-8, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremy Scott Dodd, 43, of Burnet was arrested June 2 by BCSO: commitment-tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Israel Facundo, 25, of San Marcos was arrested June 2 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 4 with credit for time served.

Hector Amezquita Grijalva, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 2 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated.

Eric Scott Harvey, 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 2 by BCSO: false alarm/report, failure to appear, expired driver’s license. Released June 3 on $2,000 in bonds.

Maggie Lorang, 60, of Spicewood was arrested June 2 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals (kill/poison), tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Erick Nathaniel Reed, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): parole violation, criminal trespass, theft.

Jonathan David Tarbet, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested June 2 by MFPD: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-attempt to commit tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Released June 3 to an outside agency.

Amara Linda Tillery, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 2 by MFPD: SRA-possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, parole violation.

Roberto Tobias, 36, of Lago Vista was arrested June 2 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released June 3 with credit for time served.

Hector Amezquita-Grijalva, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 3 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Thaddeus Eugene Darden, 43, of Austin was arrested June 3 by BCSO: possession of guns by a prohibited person, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. Released June 6 on $6,000 in bonds.

Ryan Lee Hile, 25, of Grandbury was arrested June 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Joel Knight, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 3 by BCSO: attempt to commit arson.

Michael Joseph Moreira, 29, of Georgetown was arrested June 3 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (6 counts), possession of marijuana.

Rodrigo Moreno-Flores, 45, of Dale was arrested June 3 by ICE: detainer. Released June 4 to ICE.

Gary Michael Richardson, 47, of Monahans was arrested June 3 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon. Released June 5 on $10,000 in bonds.

Caely Deawn Shuffield, 28, of Burnet was arrested June 3 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released June 4 on $2,500 bond.

Brendan Alatorre, 21, of Austin was arrested June 4 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 5 on $1,500 bond.

Yanixon Cerrato-Calix, 18, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Juan Covarrubias-Elizondo, 31, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Rufino Espinoza-Perez, 42, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer Released June 5 to ICE.

Joseph Michael Fitzsimmons, 19, of Austin was arrested June 4 by BPD: driving under influence by a minor. Released same day on $500 bond.

Salvador Garcia-Ruiz, 26, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Christopher Jesus Gloria, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested June 4 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Nemesio Gomez-Garcia, 45, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Moises Hernandez-Ledesma, 28, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Eliazar Herrera-Rodriguez, 40, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Nelson Linares-Cruz, 32, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Michael Elliott Myers, 33, of Kingsland was arrested June 4 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released June 5 on $7,500 bond.

Erick Orozco-Perez, 27, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Miguel Tapia-Sandoval, 36, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Armon Deshon Tyler, 39, of Burnet was arrested June 4 by BCSO: terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury.

Daniel Vasquez-Rodriguez, 42, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Pedro Vazquez-Maximo, 46, was arrested June 4 by ICE: detainer. Released June 5 to ICE.

Noel Vazquez-Vasquez, 36, was arrested June 5 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Daniel Bueso-Redondo, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 5 by ICE: detainer, racing on highway. Released same day to ICE.

Travis Andrew Chandler, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear-harassment, capias pro fine-minor in consumption of alcohol.

Kelsey Rae Freeland, 33, of Round Rock was arrested June 5 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Fairol Antolin Gomez-Nuesi, 48, was arrested June 5 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Edith Necole Pearson, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested June 5 by MFPD: failure to appear-failure to identify.

Rodolfo Rios-Hernandez, 35, of Bertram was arrested June 5 by Attorney General’s Office (AG): parole violation.

Andres Sanchez-Bautista, 28, was arrested June 5 by ICE: detainer. Released June 6 to ICE.

Erik Hans Sardotz, 34, of Burnet was arrested June 5 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released June 6 on $1,500 bond.

Ginger Michelle Taylor, 42, of San Antonio was arrested June 5 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, speeding.

Kleverson Arriolla-David, 18, of Houston was arrested June 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious identifying information, failure to appear-displaying fictitious license plate.

Roxanne Gallardo, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested June 6 by the Burnet County Precinct 4 constable (CONST4): driving while intoxicated. Released June 7 on $25,000 bond.

Daniel Wilkerson Lee, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released June 7 on $5,000 bond.

Kenneth Weldon Neugent II, 37, of Burnet was arrested June 6 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): hold.

Richard Wayne Owens, 54, of Longview was arrested June 6 by LCSO: detainer.

Ashton Lee Ozuna, 22, of Kingsland was arrested June 6 by LCSO: detainer.

Douglas E. Roberson Jr., 40, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by MFPD: motion to revoke probation-impersonating a public servant, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Brennan Dane Short, 49, of Fair Oaks Ranch was arrested June 6 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (5 counts), possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of marijuana.

Marina Pilar Tonche, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 6 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Melissa Roberson Van Hoose, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested June 6 by MFPD: false report to a police officer. Released June 7 on $1,500 bond.

Sharon Saren White, 41, of Cedar Park was arrested June 6 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive, possession/use of inhale/ingest volatile chemical, violation of a promise to appear, speeding. Released June 7 on $5,500 in bonds.

Harley Grayson Avery, 18, of Liberty Hill/Bertram was arrested June 7 by BTPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Francisco Torres Garcia, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested June 7 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Alfredo Hernandez-Martinez, 42, was arrested June 7 by ICE: detainer. Released June 8 to ICE.

Tammy Ray LeBlanc, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 7 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, theft.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 26, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested June 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license is invalid.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 36, of Spicewood was arrested June 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Patricia Michelle Maynard, 48, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Kristopher Shawn Morin, 38, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BPD: harassment. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Justin Dale Parks, 26, of Bertram was arrested June 8 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Cory Brandon Tolliver, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Ashlyn Dawn Wilkinson, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested June 8 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid, failure to appear.

Kyley Denton Wills, 32, of Burnet was arrested June 8 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.