NEW BIZ: LTX Mercantile a ‘redneck speakeasy’ and shop

LTX Mercantile owner Chad Puchalski and manager Courtney Adorni pose for a photo behind the bar. LTX doubles as a saloon and outdoors apparel storefront that caters to the redneck in all of us. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

LTX Mercantile is the newest addition to Llano’s growing nightlife scene. The self-described “redneck speakeasy” was masterminded by owner Chad Puchalski and manager Courtney Adorni. The saloon is on the historic courthouse square at 809 Berry St. and doubles as an outdoors apparel store.

LTX opened in November 2022 as a storefront, just in time for hunting season, and then shifted gears with a bar in the other half of the building earlier this year.

For Puchalski, it was a simple formula.

“I’m an outdoorsy guy, so I wanted to have an outdoor apparel store,” he told DailyTrib.com. “And I wanted to build the type of bar that I’d like to hang out in.” The other half of LTX Mercantile is its outdoors apparel storefront, where high-quality outdoors gear and clothing stock the shelves. Owner Chad Puchalski is also developing his own merchandise. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The store stocks high-end outdoors gear for hunting, fishing, and hiking. For now, it’s mostly menswear, but the store plans to carry women’s apparel in the near future. Puchalski is also developing his own products.

The bar portion of the business is open from 3-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays. It currently serves beer and wine, but liquor and cocktails are on the way.

The whole business is run with rough-and-tumble affection for the patrons. Puchalski and Adorni refer to LTX as “the worst bar in Texas” and a redneck version of “Cheers.”

“Once you come in here, your drink will be remembered, your name will always be remembered, and you’ll be taken care of,” Adorni said. “This isn’t just a bar, it’s a family … . It’s something you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

Follow LTX Mercantile on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with events, like periodic street dance parties and bumper pool tournaments.

