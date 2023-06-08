Downtown Marble Falls to lighten up

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LEFT: Lighting along Main Street in downtown Marble Falls, which was installed 15 years ago, has yellowed with age. RIGHT: The Marble Falls EDC plans to fix this by installing over 1,150 feet of new lights to match those put up in November 2021 at 209 Main St. Courtesy photos

Downtown Marble Falls will receive a $14,000-plus upgrade to over 1,150 feet of rooftop lighting. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors approved the funding on Wednesday, June 7.

LED lights and new wiring will be installed at Old Oak Square and along both sides of Main Street from Second to Fourth streets. The lighting will match that at 209 Main St., which was installed in November 2021.

“It’s all going to be uniform, all the way across, up and down,” said Midge Dockery, EDC Business Development coordinator.

The current lights are showing their age.

“If you’ve been (downtown) at night, it’s kind of a mess,” said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher. “The lights sag in a lot of places, and the plastic clips have melted. Some bulbs have burned out, and they’re not all the same color temperature.”

EDC board President Steve Reitz agreed it was time for a facelift.

“It’s a visible thing,” he said. “When you’re coming across the bridge and over down the hill, you can obviously see it.”

The rooftop lights are separate from a Marble Falls Downtown District lighting project that received EDC funding in September 2022.

“This is apart from the string lighting program, which would actually take lights across the street,” Fletcher said. “This is just the perimeter, rooftop lighting.”

Money for the project was initially to come from the EDC’s Community Leverage Program, which awards grants to projects and events that enhance the quality of life for Marble Falls residents and improve the overall well-being of the city.

The EDC opted to finance the rooftop lights upgrade via a different source.

“We have a downtown construction line item that we’ve used to make improvements to the plaza and other things in the downtown area,” Fletcher said. “I think that is a more appropriate fund to pull from.”

