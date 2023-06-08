Central Texas College renews agreement with Texas Tech

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls, where Central Texas College shares space with Texas Tech University. CTC announced it has renewed its articulation agreement with TTU. File photo

Central Texas College has renewed its articulation agreement with Texas Tech University that makes it easier for students to continue their education at the larger school.

“Our articulation renewal guarantees transfer of earned credits in (a student’s) associate program (at CTC) to their chosen bachelor program at Texas Tech so they can enter the four-year school as a junior,” said CTC Chancellor Jim Yeonopolus in a June 7 media release announcing the agreement’s renewal.

The agreement particularly benefits students at the CTC Service Area site in Marble Falls, where the college shares space with Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes in the Frank Fickett Center, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway. A CTC student in Marble Falls can complete an associate’s degree program and then start upper-level work toward a bachelor’s degree from TTU without having to relocate.

It also extends to online programs offered by Texas Tech, which is not the only state university that has an agreement with CTC.

“We offer articulation agreements with many of the major four-year universities across Texas,” Yeonopolus said.

Central Texas College’s main campus is in Killeen. It also has sites in Fredericksburg and Lampasas among others. For more information about the college, visit www.ctcd.edu.