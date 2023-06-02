Get outdoors at Llano Parks Festival June 9-11

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Robinson City Park in Llano hosts the Llano Parks Festival on June 9-11. The community can enjoy live music, games, tournaments, educational programs, fishing, and more. Festival admission is free. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Llano Parks Project’s second-ever Llano Parks Festival is June 9-11 at Robinson City Park, 123 Robinson Park Drive. Admission is free. Enjoy more than a dozen family-friendly activities, tournaments for golfers and anglers, a 5K fun run, and live music.

“We just really want people to have more awareness about who we are and to get out to the parks,” said Julie Leverett, president of the Llano Parks Project.

Founded in 2013, the group is on a mission to restore and develop Llano County parks. The first festival in 2021 aimed to push people outside into the fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After nearly two years of planning, the event returns bigger and better.

IF YOU GO

Food trucks will be stationed at Robinson Park all day June 10, while select trucks will be present on June 9 and June 11.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Golf tournament at Llano River Golf Course, 2835 RR 152 West. Register online. Call 325-247-5100 for more information.

8 p.m. — Bass tournament starts (ends at noon June 11). Register online.

8:30 p.m. — movie in the park: “The Sandlot”

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

8 a.m. — 5K fun run

8:30-9:30 a.m. — free pickleball workshop

9-10 a.m. — free yoga workshop by the park’s pool

10 a.m.-6 p.m. — toddler bounce house, tropical bounce house, velcro hatchet throw, giant Jenga, nine-hole mini-golf, four-person Hungry Hippo, tropical obstacle course

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. — free falcon show

3 p.m. — cornhole tournament; register by noon

1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — Texas Parks and Wildlife educational programs and crafts

1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. — TPWD Kid Fish Program

2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. — music bingo

6 p.m. — dance party with The Fantastics

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

11 a.m. to noon — church in the park

12:30-2:30 p.m. — gospel and blues in the park

dakota@thepicayune.com