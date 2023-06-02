Dig into June Picayune’s treasure trove of stories

The June 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine is packed with treasure, including stories on how to find it, whether gold, arrowheads, or fossils. You can also read about the wily coyotes of the Highland Lakes and how the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge is using goats to protect the habitat of the black-capped vireo.

Plunge into a feature on the Brandenburgs, a plumbing family in Burnet whose history in the business dates back to the first plumbers in and around Chicago. Early family members fixed toilets for mobster Al Capone and tricked the Ku Klux Klan to build a Catholic church in an Illinois resort community much like the Highland Lakes.

Events-wise, get the details on:

Freedom Day, another name for Juneteenth, and how you help raise money for a Black History Museum at St. Frederick’s Church in Marble Falls;

Marble Falls Pride Fest, a June 24 celebration of equality, inclusiveness, and the LGBTQ+ community in Johnson Park;

three generations of a Burnet County Area Fair-entering family who will be competing during the June 9-10 event;

and Marble Falls LakeFest, which kicks off the drag boat racing season on June 10-11.

The Picayune should be in your mailbox with stories about the Highland Lakes Metal Detecting Club and amateur artifact hunter Ryan Murphy, the man who discovered Rockie, a 700-year-old bison skeleton on display at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls.

All this and a whole lot more are in the June 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine. If you don’t get one in the mail, grab a free copy at any of the following locations:

HORSESHOE BAY/COTTONWOOD SHORES

La Quinta Inn, 501 FM 2147 West

Worldmark, 755 Rocky Road (FM 2147)

Bob’s Drive In (Exxon) on FM 2147

Alan’s Wrench, 3907 FM 2147

Julie’s Cocina, 4319 FM 2147

PK Nails, 7405 FM 2147

Subway, 4823 FM 2147

7-Eleven, 8000 FM 2147

First Capital Bank, 9891 FM 2147

The Brixton, 15101 FM 2147

Horseshoe Bay Veterinary Clinic, 264072 Texas 71

KINGSLAND

Spyke’s Bar-B-Que, 14601 RR 1431 West

Wakepoint Convenience Store, 14757 RR 1431 West

Satellite Station, 100 W. Chamberlain St.

Kingsland Coffee (inside The Antlers Inn), 1001 King Ct.

Subway, 1133 RR 1431

Valentine Lakeside Resort, 814 Euel Moore

Kingsland Water Supply, 1422 West Drive

Buddie’s, 1621 RR 1431

Crazy Gal’s 3003 RR 1431

Mr. Gatti’s, 3501 W RR 1431

El Bracero, 1516 RR 1431

Kingsland Health Mart Pharmacy, 306 RM 2900

Kwik Stop, 2447 RR 1431

ACE Hardware, 2607 RR 1431 West

Kingsland Health & Fitness, 2132 RR 1431 West

Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, 1309 RR 1431

Kingsland Hills Care Center, 3727 RR 1431 West

BURNET/BUCHANAN DAM/TOW

Canyon of the Eagles, 16942 FM 2341 in Burnet

Delaware Springs Golf Course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd. in Burnet

Trailblazer’s Grille, 216 S. Main St. in Burnet

Unshakeable Grounds, 134 S. Main St. in Burnet

Burnet Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Pierce St., Suite 1

Burnet County Courthouse 220 S. Pierce

Cecil Automotive, 2601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, 3201 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Looking Good, 1001 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Crazy Gal’s Restaurant, 414 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet

Reese’s Truck Pieces, 610 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet

City Office, 1001 Buchanan Dr. (Texas 29) in Burnet

Hill Country Auto Glass, 1100 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet

B Dogs Nutrition Spot, 102 E. Polk St. (Texas 29) in Burnet

Dean Smith Insurance, 305 W. Polk St.

Bill’s Burgers, 306 W. Polk St. (Texas 29) in Burnet

Storm’s, 700 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet

Comfort Inn, 810 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet,

Country Oaks Assisted Living, 407 W. Jackson St. in Burnet

The Oaks Nursing Home, 507 W. Jackson St. in Burnet

The Dam Grille, 16082 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam

Quick Brakes, 16211 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam

Jesse James Real Estate, 18036 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam

Lake Buchanan/Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce, 19611 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam

Food Mart, 2045 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Buchanan General Store, 10240 Texas 29

Buchanan Arts & Crafts, 17534 E. Texas 29

Big Chief RV Resort, 1420 FM 690

Hoover Valley Cafe & Store on Park Road 4

J&S Quick Stop, 110 Frazier in Tow

Krab King Seafood, 1106 Hi-Line Drive in Tow

GRANITE SHOALS

2 Roosters RV Park, 1315 FM 1980

Sunset Point Resort, 2322 N. Wirtz Dam Roaqd

Cracker Barrel Grocery, 6836 RR 1431

Rocky Top Food Mart, 6924 RR 1431 West

Refuel Convenience Store, 8201 RR 1431

MARBLE FALLS/SPICEWOOD

China Kitchen, 705 First St.

Thread & Needle, 911 Ninth St.

RE/MAX Marble Falls, 808 Ninth St.

Marble Falls Visitors Center, 100 Avenue G

Bear King Brewery, 207 Avenue G

Holiday Inn, 714 Corazon Drive

Mike’s Floor Coverings, 1804 RR 1431 West

Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281

Wingman Oil Change, 2514 U.S. 281 North

Ms. Lollipop, 201 Main St.

Jardin Corona, 301 Main St.

Red box newsstand in Old Oak Square on Main Street

Main Street Consignment, 216 Main St.

Gateway Villa, 601 Steve Hawkins Parkway

Hidden Falls Inn, 704 First St.

Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, 916 Second St.

Birdie’s Antiques, 706 Third St.

Choccolatte’s, 807 Third St.

Rae’s R-Bar Grill, 904 Third St.

Zina & Co. Real Estate, 614 Seventh St.

Dale Brown Properties, 206 Avenue H

Marble Falls Assisted Living, 800 Claremont

Poole Eye Associates, 10008 Falls Parkway

Gateway Gardens, 605 Gateway Central

Highland Lakes Veterinary Clinic, 1110 RR 1431

Margarita’s, 1205 RR 1431

Unleashed, 1110 RR 1431

Lone Star Capitol Bank, 1001 RR 1431

Numinous Coffee Roasters, 175 RR 1431

Doc’s Fish Camp & Grill, 900 RR 1431 West at U.S. 281

Slow Wave, 617 U.S. 281

Kwik Chek #52, 1003 RR 1431 West

CK Medical Spa, 1712 RR 1431 West

Pottery Ranch, 6000 U.S. 281

Kwik Chek #53, 1301 U.S. 281

Wingman BBQ, 2407 U.S. 281

Tea Thyme Cafe, 2108 U.S. 281

Twin Liquors, 1205 U.S. 281

Hill Country Inn, 1101 U.S. 281

Marble Falls Athletic Club, 2312 U.S. 281

Texan Credit, 1514 U.S. 281

Quality Inn, 1206 U.S. 281 North

Wingman Carwash, 2605 U.S. 281 North

Arbor House, 1801 King Road

Service Title, 117 Main St

Waggers & Swaggers, 309 Main St. # 1

Marble Falls Florist, 214 Main St.

ReDid, 209 Main St.

Highland Lakes Art Guild, 318 Main St.

Granite Mesa, 1401 Max Copeland Drive

Motel 6, 1400 Ollie Lane

SPICEWOOD

The Retreat Ranch, 1643 CR 403

Opies Barbecue, 9504 Texas 71

Spicewood General Store, 9418 Texas 71

Provident Arms, 9408 Texas 71

Paleface Grocery, 3611 S. Pace Bend Rd.

ROUND MOUNTAIN/JOHNSON CITY

Old Olie’s Outside, 10541 U.S. 281 North

Big’s (Valero), 10541 U.S. 281

Whittington’s, 602 U.S. 281 South

El Agave, 408 U.S. 281 North

Lone Star Capital Bank, 403 U.S. 281 South

Best Western, 107 U.S. 281 South

Fat Boy’s Burgers, 104 U.S. 281 South

Hill Country Cupboard, 101 U.S. 281

JC Liquors, 100 U.S. 281 South

Johnson City Library, 501 Nugent Ave.

Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, 100 E. Main St.

Pecan Street Brewery, 106 E. Pecan Drive

LLANO

Stuffology, 507 Bessemer Ave.

Stripes, 901 Bessemer Ave.

Stripes, 200 Texas 71

Llano Chamber of Commerce, 100 Train Station Drive

Fuel Coffee House, 106 E. Main St.

LanTex Theater, 113 W. Main St.

Jesse James Real Estate, 500 W. Young St.

Cooper’s BBQ, 604 W. Young St.

Robinson Llano City RV Park, 101 Robinson Park Drive

Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St.

SUNRISE BEACH

Sunrise Beach VFD, 200 Sunrise Drive

Trammell Realtor, 3938 B RR 2233

Lake LBJ Resort and Marina, 667 Sandy Mountain Drive

Post Office/General Store, 103 Sunrise Drive

The Sand Bar, 106 Sunrise Drive

Sunrise Beach City Office, 124 Sunrise Drive