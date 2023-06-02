Dig into June Picayune’s treasure trove of stories
The June 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine is packed with treasure, including stories on how to find it, whether gold, arrowheads, or fossils. You can also read about the wily coyotes of the Highland Lakes and how the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge is using goats to protect the habitat of the black-capped vireo.
Plunge into a feature on the Brandenburgs, a plumbing family in Burnet whose history in the business dates back to the first plumbers in and around Chicago. Early family members fixed toilets for mobster Al Capone and tricked the Ku Klux Klan to build a Catholic church in an Illinois resort community much like the Highland Lakes.
Events-wise, get the details on:
- Freedom Day, another name for Juneteenth, and how you help raise money for a Black History Museum at St. Frederick’s Church in Marble Falls;
- Marble Falls Pride Fest, a June 24 celebration of equality, inclusiveness, and the LGBTQ+ community in Johnson Park;
- three generations of a Burnet County Area Fair-entering family who will be competing during the June 9-10 event;
- and Marble Falls LakeFest, which kicks off the drag boat racing season on June 10-11.
The Picayune should be in your mailbox with stories about the Highland Lakes Metal Detecting Club and amateur artifact hunter Ryan Murphy, the man who discovered Rockie, a 700-year-old bison skeleton on display at The Falls on the Colorado Museum in Marble Falls.
All this and a whole lot more are in the June 2023 issue of The Picayune Magazine. If you don’t get one in the mail, grab a free copy at any of the following locations:
HORSESHOE BAY/COTTONWOOD SHORES
- La Quinta Inn, 501 FM 2147 West
- Worldmark, 755 Rocky Road (FM 2147)
- Bob’s Drive In (Exxon) on FM 2147
- Alan’s Wrench, 3907 FM 2147
- Julie’s Cocina, 4319 FM 2147
- PK Nails, 7405 FM 2147
- Subway, 4823 FM 2147
- 7-Eleven, 8000 FM 2147
- First Capital Bank, 9891 FM 2147
- The Brixton, 15101 FM 2147
- Horseshoe Bay Veterinary Clinic, 264072 Texas 71
KINGSLAND
- Spyke’s Bar-B-Que, 14601 RR 1431 West
- Wakepoint Convenience Store, 14757 RR 1431 West
- Satellite Station, 100 W. Chamberlain St.
- Kingsland Coffee (inside The Antlers Inn), 1001 King Ct.
- Subway, 1133 RR 1431
- Valentine Lakeside Resort, 814 Euel Moore
- Kingsland Water Supply, 1422 West Drive
- Buddie’s, 1621 RR 1431
- Crazy Gal’s 3003 RR 1431
- Mr. Gatti’s, 3501 W RR 1431
- El Bracero, 1516 RR 1431
- Kingsland Health Mart Pharmacy, 306 RM 2900
- Kwik Stop, 2447 RR 1431
- ACE Hardware, 2607 RR 1431 West
- Kingsland Health & Fitness, 2132 RR 1431 West
- Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, 1309 RR 1431
- Kingsland Hills Care Center, 3727 RR 1431 West
BURNET/BUCHANAN DAM/TOW
- Canyon of the Eagles, 16942 FM 2341 in Burnet
- Delaware Springs Golf Course, 600 Delaware Springs Blvd. in Burnet
- Trailblazer’s Grille, 216 S. Main St. in Burnet
- Unshakeable Grounds, 134 S. Main St. in Burnet
- Burnet Chamber of Commerce, 101 N. Pierce St., Suite 1
- Burnet County Courthouse 220 S. Pierce
- Cecil Automotive, 2601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond, 1601 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, 3201 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- Looking Good, 1001 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- Crazy Gal’s Restaurant, 414 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet
- Reese’s Truck Pieces, 610 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet
- City Office, 1001 Buchanan Dr. (Texas 29) in Burnet
- Hill Country Auto Glass, 1100 Buchanan Drive (Texas 29) in Burnet
- B Dogs Nutrition Spot, 102 E. Polk St. (Texas 29) in Burnet
- Dean Smith Insurance, 305 W. Polk St.
- Bill’s Burgers, 306 W. Polk St. (Texas 29) in Burnet
- Storm’s, 700 N. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet
- Comfort Inn, 810 S. Water St. (U.S. 281) in Burnet,
- Country Oaks Assisted Living, 407 W. Jackson St. in Burnet
- The Oaks Nursing Home, 507 W. Jackson St. in Burnet
- The Dam Grille, 16082 Texas 29 in Buchanan Dam
- Quick Brakes, 16211 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam
- Jesse James Real Estate, 18036 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam
- Lake Buchanan/Inks Lake Chamber of Commerce, 19611 Texas 29 East in Buchanan Dam
- Food Mart, 2045 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Lakeshore Branch Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam
- Buchanan General Store, 10240 Texas 29
- Buchanan Arts & Crafts, 17534 E. Texas 29
- Big Chief RV Resort, 1420 FM 690
- Hoover Valley Cafe & Store on Park Road 4
- J&S Quick Stop, 110 Frazier in Tow
- Krab King Seafood, 1106 Hi-Line Drive in Tow
GRANITE SHOALS
- 2 Roosters RV Park, 1315 FM 1980
- Sunset Point Resort, 2322 N. Wirtz Dam Roaqd
- Cracker Barrel Grocery, 6836 RR 1431
- Rocky Top Food Mart, 6924 RR 1431 West
- Refuel Convenience Store, 8201 RR 1431
MARBLE FALLS/SPICEWOOD
- China Kitchen, 705 First St.
- Thread & Needle, 911 Ninth St.
- RE/MAX Marble Falls, 808 Ninth St.
- Marble Falls Visitors Center, 100 Avenue G
- Bear King Brewery, 207 Avenue G
- Holiday Inn, 714 Corazon Drive
- Mike’s Floor Coverings, 1804 RR 1431 West
- Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281
- Wingman Oil Change, 2514 U.S. 281 North
- Ms. Lollipop, 201 Main St.
- Jardin Corona, 301 Main St.
- Red box newsstand in Old Oak Square on Main Street
- Main Street Consignment, 216 Main St.
- Gateway Villa, 601 Steve Hawkins Parkway
- Hidden Falls Inn, 704 First St.
- Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, 916 Second St.
- Birdie’s Antiques, 706 Third St.
- Choccolatte’s, 807 Third St.
- Rae’s R-Bar Grill, 904 Third St.
- Zina & Co. Real Estate, 614 Seventh St.
- Dale Brown Properties, 206 Avenue H
- Marble Falls Assisted Living, 800 Claremont
- Poole Eye Associates, 10008 Falls Parkway
- Gateway Gardens, 605 Gateway Central
- Highland Lakes Veterinary Clinic, 1110 RR 1431
- Margarita’s, 1205 RR 1431
- Unleashed, 1110 RR 1431
- Lone Star Capitol Bank, 1001 RR 1431
- Numinous Coffee Roasters, 175 RR 1431
- Doc’s Fish Camp & Grill, 900 RR 1431 West at U.S. 281
- Slow Wave, 617 U.S. 281
- Kwik Chek #52, 1003 RR 1431 West
- CK Medical Spa, 1712 RR 1431 West
- Pottery Ranch, 6000 U.S. 281
- Kwik Chek #53, 1301 U.S. 281
- Wingman BBQ, 2407 U.S. 281
- Tea Thyme Cafe, 2108 U.S. 281
- Twin Liquors, 1205 U.S. 281
- Hill Country Inn, 1101 U.S. 281
- Marble Falls Athletic Club, 2312 U.S. 281
- Texan Credit, 1514 U.S. 281
- Quality Inn, 1206 U.S. 281 North
- Wingman Carwash, 2605 U.S. 281 North
- Arbor House, 1801 King Road
- Service Title, 117 Main St
- Waggers & Swaggers, 309 Main St. # 1
- Marble Falls Florist, 214 Main St.
- ReDid, 209 Main St.
- Highland Lakes Art Guild, 318 Main St.
- Granite Mesa, 1401 Max Copeland Drive
- Motel 6, 1400 Ollie Lane
SPICEWOOD
- The Retreat Ranch, 1643 CR 403
- Opies Barbecue, 9504 Texas 71
- Spicewood General Store, 9418 Texas 71
- Provident Arms, 9408 Texas 71
- Paleface Grocery, 3611 S. Pace Bend Rd.
ROUND MOUNTAIN/JOHNSON CITY
- Old Olie’s Outside, 10541 U.S. 281 North
- Big’s (Valero), 10541 U.S. 281
- Whittington’s, 602 U.S. 281 South
- El Agave, 408 U.S. 281 North
- Lone Star Capital Bank, 403 U.S. 281 South
- Best Western, 107 U.S. 281 South
- Fat Boy’s Burgers, 104 U.S. 281 South
- Hill Country Cupboard, 101 U.S. 281
- JC Liquors, 100 U.S. 281 South
- Johnson City Library, 501 Nugent Ave.
- Johnson City Chamber of Commerce, 100 E. Main St.
- Pecan Street Brewery, 106 E. Pecan Drive
LLANO
- Stuffology, 507 Bessemer Ave.
- Stripes, 901 Bessemer Ave.
- Stripes, 200 Texas 71
- Llano Chamber of Commerce, 100 Train Station Drive
- Fuel Coffee House, 106 E. Main St.
- LanTex Theater, 113 W. Main St.
- Jesse James Real Estate, 500 W. Young St.
- Cooper’s BBQ, 604 W. Young St.
- Robinson Llano City RV Park, 101 Robinson Park Drive
- Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie St.
SUNRISE BEACH
- Sunrise Beach VFD, 200 Sunrise Drive
- Trammell Realtor, 3938 B RR 2233
- Lake LBJ Resort and Marina, 667 Sandy Mountain Drive
- Post Office/General Store, 103 Sunrise Drive
- The Sand Bar, 106 Sunrise Drive
- Sunrise Beach City Office, 124 Sunrise Drive