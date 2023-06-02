Burnet County Jail bookings from May 26-June 1, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 26-June 1, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Travis Raymond Downing, 32, of Liberty Hill was arrested May 26 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

William Paul Duncan, 47, of Austin was arrested May 26 by BCSO: sexual performance-child under 14, bestiality-child under 18, possession of child pornography.

Onofre Gutierrez, 56, of Austin was arrested May 26 by BCSO: theft of property.

Charles Paul Hodges, 60, of Choudrant, Louisiana was arrested May 26 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to register as a sex offender.

Amanda Mae Ligon, 41, of San Antonio was arrested May 26 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance.

Avery Kent Marietti, 19, of Burnet was arrested May 26 by BCSO: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Sandoval, 33, of Fort Worth was arrested May 26 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Arnulfo Cardona Campos, 20, of Lockhart was arrested May 27 by MFPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Ross Dale Corker IV, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 27 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): criminal trespass. Released May 28 on $1,500 bond.

Leticia Martinez Duarte, 28, of Kingsland was arrested May 27 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Scott Ray Morrison, 65, of Cibolo was arrested May 27 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 28 on $1,500 bond.

Karlie Grey Mykael Naifeh, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 27 by GSPD: injury to a child-intent of bodily injury. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jose Antonio Salazar-Agustin, 22, of Burnet was arrested May 27 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 28 on $1,500 bond.

Trey Andrew Bliss, 38, of Spicewood was arrested May 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance. Released May 29 on $5,000 bond.

Melvin Castillo-Medina, 24, was arrested May 28 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 29 to outside agency.

Hunter Thomas Cryer, 23, of Dripping Springs was arrested May 28 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, terroristic threat of family/household. Released May 29 on $15,000 in bonds.

Emmanuel Nsengiyumva, 29, of Fort Worth was arrested May 28 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Juan Garcia-Rojas, 36, was arrested May 28 by ICE: detainer. Released May 30 to ICE.

Gregory William Hill, 42, of Round Rock was arrested May 28 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Danny Monroy-Muc, 37, was arrested May 28 by ICE: detainer. Released May 31 to ICE.

Dustin Wayne Peck, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested May 28 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief.

Kristine Kay Trevino, 47, of Spicewood was arrested May 28 by BCSO: interference with child custody. Released May 29 on $7,500 bond.

Bryan Brent Bell, 60, of Burnet was arrested May 29 by BPD: failure to identify to a peace officer. Released May 30 on $500 bond.

Jesus Campuzano-Rodriguez, 34, was arrested May 29 by ICE: detainer. Released May 30 to ICE.

Eric Hayden Gateley, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 29 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released May 30 on $35,000 bond.

Diego Hernandez-Arriaga, 32, was arrested May 29 by ICE: detainer. Released May 31 to ICE.

Enrique De La Rosa, 41, of Kingsland was arrested May 30 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Pamela Powers Haynes, 62, of Johnson City was arrested May 30 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid. Released May 31 on $9,000 in bonds.

Allen Nathaniel Jones Jr., 45, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 30 by GSPD: assault on a family/household member. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Shawn Anthony Miles, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BPD: possession of marijuana, expired registration, speeding.

Tien Van Pham, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested May 30 by MFPD: failure to appear, speeding. Released May 31 on $1,000 in bonds.

Christopher David Robles, 46, of Burnet was arrested May 30 by BPD: assault on a family/household member, interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Orchard Wray, 51, of Liberty Hill was arrested May 30 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released May 31 on personal recognizance.

Rolando Lopez Cortez, 72, of Houston was arrested May 31 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released June 1 on $1,500 bond.

Santiago Escobedo Jr., 26, of Waco was arrested May 31 by BCSO: unauthorized absence from a community correction facility.

Walter Clayton Joy, 36, of Spicewood was arrested May 31 by MFPD: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, expired registration, expired driver’s license, no insurance.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 31 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, unlawful restraint.

Shawn Anthony Miles, 27, of Burnet was arrested May 31 by BPD: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Lee Rose, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested May 31 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Amber Leigh Sconci, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested May 31 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jalee Reed Carroll, 20, of Burnet was arrested June 1 by BCSO: SRA-indecency with a child-sexual contact (3 counts).

Elizabeth Addison Drake, 25, of Burnet was arrested June 1 by BCSO: accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Rocky David Gwin, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested June 1 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Christopher David Robles, 46, of Burnet was arrested June 1 by BCSO: parole violation.