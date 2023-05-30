PEC awards record 85 scholarships to spotlight 85th milestone

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pedernales Electric Cooperative awarded scholarships to seven Highland Lakes high school students and two adult co-op members, including (clockwise from top left): Marble Falls High School students Emma Boerm and Mackenzie Farmer; Faith Academy of Marble Falls student Kara Kwan; homeschooled student Elizabeth Lilly of Marble Falls; co-op member Enrique Loredo of Marble Falls; and Burnet High School student Aedan McLennan. Not pictured are Gretchen Hanneman of Faith Academy, Jordan Jones of Marble Falls High School, and co-op member Taylor Clark of Marble Falls. Courtesy photos

In honor of Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s 85th anniversary of its incorporation to bring electricity to the Texas Hill Country, the member-owned co-op awarded 85 scholarships, including nine to Highland Lakes residents.

PEC was founded in 1938 by then-U.S. Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, a Hill Country native. At the time, it served more than 385,000 member-owners in Central Texas.

“This year (2023), we received more scholarship applications than ever before — so we thought it fitting to commemorate PEC’s anniversary with a record number of awards,” said Celeste Mikeska, PEC community outreach specialist, in a May 24 media release. “We know this is one of the most impactful ways to show our community we care, and we’re overjoyed to play a part in shaping the learning and futures of these area students.

Scholarship amounts ranged from $1,000 to $3,500 and went to 73 high school students and 12 adult co-op members seeking to further their education for a total of $100,000. Since starting the program 23 years ago, PEC has provided more than $1.4 million in scholarships to students in its service area.

The money can be used to pay for expenses at any accredited university, college, junior college, technical school, or trade school.

A panel of independent judges evaluated nearly 500 applicants based on their academic performance, leadership, and financial need. They all submitted essays describing a time when they didn’t succeed and what they learned from the experience.

Highland Lakes recipients by city are:

MARBLE FALLS

Emma Boerm, Marble Falls High School

Taylor Clark, adult member

Enrique Loredo, adult member

Mackenzie Farmer, Marble Falls High School

Gretchen Hanneman, Marble Falls High School

Jordan Jones, Marble Falls High School

Kara Kwan, Faith Academy of Marble Falls

Elizabeth Lilly, homeschooled

BURNET

Aedan McLennan, Burnet High School

Learn more about PEC’s scholarship program at pec.coop/scholarships.

