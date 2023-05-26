NEW BIZ: Shady Grove Farms Nursery in Burnet is local-focused

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Doris and Russell Graeter at their new business, Shady Grove Farms Nursery, in the Shady Grove neighborhood near Burnet. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Shady Grove Farms Nursery opened for business on May 19, offering a down-home lawn-and-garden destination for Highland Lakes residents. The nursery is located at 3026 CR 200 near Burnet.

The husband-and-wife team behind Shady Grove, Russell and Doris Graeter, started their budding business with a shared love for plants and a mission to bring a small, local alternative to the big-box stores and larger nurseries in the area.

“I am not a Master Gardener, but I just like watching things grow,” Doris told DailyTrib.com. “I like to make them grow, and I like making them look better.”

The Graeters planted the seed for a nursery about two months prior to opening.

“We got to talking about making a place for people to go in the neighborhood, and it grew from there,” Russell said.

Shady Grove Farms Nursery focuses on plants native to Central Texas. The Graeters source their plants from five Texas growers and can seek out specific plants upon request.

The nursery is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the Shady Grove Farms Nursery Facebook page or call 512-755-5262.

dakota@thepicayune.com