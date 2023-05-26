Kids can open their imaginations through summer reading programs

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No need for the summer doldrums with all of the great reading programs planned by Highland Lakes libraries over the school break. Enjoy magic shows, puppet shows, awards parties, storytimes, and fantastic books all summer long. Here’s what to expect at each of the area’s seven libraries.

101 Main St. in Marble Falls

The library starts five weeks of events on June 1 with Mr. Pitts and Frank the Wonder Dog. Programs are 10:30 a.m. Thursdays through June 29.

A special Fourth of July concert with the Hill Country Community Band is 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 30.

The weekly lineup is:

June 8 — Daniel G. Benes Science Show

June 15 — Cowboy Ken

June 22 — Mark Shelton Music

June 29 — Move Your Tale Improve Comedy

The library’s two regular storytime programs will continue throughout the summer:

Chapter Book Storytime for elementary-age kids, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Mother Goose Storytime for birth to 3 years, 10:30 a.m. Fridays.

Register through beanstack.com to log your reading hours and earn a chance to win prizes, including preloaded Putters & Gutters Fun Cards, pro-led fishing excursions by Hill Country Hammers, and an Inks Lake State Park camping bundle. Read for at least eight hours for a chance to attend a pool and pizza party.

The Marble Falls Public Library is also holding a Kids and Teens Art Contest, Adventure Begins at the Library, for ages 1-11 and 12-18. The prize is having your art published and a $100 Amazon gift card.

Follow the Marble Falls library on Facebook to stay in the know about upcoming events.

100 E. Washington St. in Burnet

This year’s program kicks off with a Big Summer of Fun event from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 7 at the Burnet County AgriLife Building, 607 N. Vandeveer. Activities include games, crafts, and prizes for kids of all ages. Register online.

Weekly summer reading events include:

June 14 at 3 p.m. — Move Your Tale

June 21 at 3 p.m. — Silly Sparkles Puppets & Magic

June 28 at 2 p.m. — Colonial Day

Participants who keep reading logs earn tickets for chances on three grand prizes for every six hours of reading.

Reading log participants also earn a ticket to the Reading Rewards Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon July 26 at Haley Nelson Park, 200 Garden Trail.

All reading logs must be submitted by July 21.

Also this summer, the Burnet library is holding a Creative Hands & Rubber Bands contest, which can earn another ticket for entry into the grand prize drawings. Design an invention or work of art from rubber bands and turn it in to be judged by library patrons from July 17-22. Winning creations will be announced at the Reading Rewards Party on July 26. Find details online. You can also follow the Burnet library on Facebook for up-to-the-minute event information.

1101 Spur 191 in Spicewood

Summer reading program events at the Spicewood library are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, June 10-July 15. Register at the library, which is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Follow the library on Facebook for details on the summer reading program.

Programs are:

June 10 — Intro to Summer Reading

June 17 — Courage & Strength, music crafts

June 24 — special entertainment, balloon artist, and more

July 8 — Kindness and Friendship with friendship bracelet making

July 15 — Volunteering and Caring, creating cards for nursing homes

Preschool storytime will continue throughout the summer from 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Prekindergarten arts and crafts are at 11 a.m. every other Tuesday. Summer dates for arts and crafts are June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25, and Aug. 8 and 22. Check the library’s Facebook page for dates year-round.

170 S. Gabriel St. in Bertram

Summer reading officially begins Tuesday, May 30, at the Joann Cole Mitte Memorial Library. Programs are planned from June 1-July 29. The reading logs to keep track of hours and earn chances for prizes are online.

The schedule includes:

June 1 at 10:30 a.m. — Stacy Gray Music

June 9 at 10:30 a.m. — Daniel G. Benes Science Show

June 14 at 10:30 a.m. — Cowboy Ken

June 22 at 2 p.m. — Mark Shelton Music

June 30 at 10:30 a.m. — John O’Bryant Magic

July 6 — Summer Fun Grab and Go Kit (while supplies last)

July 12 at 10:30 a.m. — Tiny Tales

July 20 at 10:30 a.m. — PEC Meet a Line Worker

The library is holding an end-of-summer party with miniature golf from Austin Yard Games and frozen treats from BTX Coffee from noon to 3 p.m. July 29. Follow the library’s Facebook page to keep track of future events.

125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland

Registration for the “Reading Colors Your World” summer program in Kingsland begins June 5 and ends with an awards ceremony on June 30. Register and pick up reading logs at the library.

Earn tickets for prizes for every 20 minutes of reading. If a child is reading to someone else, both earn reading minutes for tickets.

Programs include:

Let’s Lego from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, June 7-28

Family Fun Days with big toys and games from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, June 9-23

Follow the library’s Facebook page for future programs.

102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

Summer reading programs for elementary-age children are scheduled June 1-22. Receive points for every 20 minutes of reading time to earn prizes. An awards ceremony is 4 p.m. June 29.

Programs include:

Elementary Art Classes at noon Thursdays

Knitting Time for All Ages at 11 a.m. Mondays

Sew Time Pillow Cover Class at 1 p.m. Mondays

Library programs that run year-round include:

Pre-school storytime at 10 a.m. Thursdays

Game play for all ages at 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

Lego Club at 3 p.m. Tuesdays

Follow the library on Facebook for information on new programs.

7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Lakeshore Library is an active but small facility with no formal summer reading program for kids. It is planning a few kid-friendly events as the summer goes on, so follow its Facebook page to keep up to date.

