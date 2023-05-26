SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burnet FFA 1st in state meat competition

05/26/23 | DailyTrib.com
Burnet FFA at state

Celebrating a first-place win in state competition in the Meat Evaluation and Technology contest in College Station on April 29 are Texas A&M University Vice Chancellor and Dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences Dr. Jeff Savell, Burnet FFA team members Cayden Beatty, Jackson Drozd, Carter Bostic, and Enrique Montalvo, and Burnet FFA Coach Kari Beth Langbein. Courtesy photo

Burnet FFA placed first in the Meat Evaluation and Technology contest at the state Meat Evaluation and Technology Career Development Event in College Station on April 29. Team members are Cayden Beatty, Jackson Drozd (first individually, Carter Bostic (sixth individually), and Enrique Montalve (14th individually).

During the team event, participants evaluated beef carcasses for quality and yield grade, identified various meat cuts and placed carcasses, and identified wholesale and retail cuts. The FFA entrants are challenged to develop analytical skills, critical-thinking strategies, and effective communication skills. The event is ideal for students who are interested in exploring or pursuing career opportunities in the meat animal industry.

Career Development Events encourage members to put their knowledge into practice and build on the curriculum in agricultural classes. 

Burnet FFA students began the statewide tournament in 29 different events that reflected classroom instruction in basic technical, leadership, interpersonal, and teamwork skills. 

The Texas FFA is the nation’s largest state FFA association with a membership of more than 167,000 active FFA members. For more information about the Texas FFA Association, visit mytexasffa.org.

