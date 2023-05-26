Burnet County Jail bookings for May 19-25, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 19-25, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Roy Anthony Delariva, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released May 20 on $2,500 bond.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Molly Farr, 34, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault. Released May 23 on personal recognizance.

Carter Glenn Johnson, 18, of Lampasas was arrested May 19 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 43, of Comanche was arrested May 19 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid.

John Paul Mitchell, 38, of San Antonio was arrested May 19 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Salvador Ortiz-Ferrusquia, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by BPD: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license. Released May 22 after laying out a fine.

Zoe Roxanne Robinson, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 19 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): SRA-possession of a controlled substance. Released May 22 on $5,000 bond.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Sanchez, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 19 by GSPD: indecency with a child-sexual contact (2 counts).

Matthew Lee Rose, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested May 19 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated.

Steven Andrew Sanderson, 31, of Durham, North Carolina, was arrested May 19 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 20 on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Bueso-Redondo, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by GSPD: racing on the highway.

Henry Dariel Flores Bueso, 20, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by GSPD: racing on the highway. Released May 21 on $1,500 bond.

Carlos Mejia-Muyuc, 21, of Kingsland was arrested May 20 by BCSO: failure to appear, no valid driver’s license, no driver’s license. Released May 21 on $2,000 in bonds.

Dawson Lee Parker, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 20 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released May 21 on $6,500 in bonds.

Joy Marie Stark, 49, of Leander was arrested May 20 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid.

Tiffany Monroe Storey, 26, of Austin was arrested May 20 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): boating while intoxicated. Released May 21 on $5,000 bond.

Daniel Bueso-Redondo, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Luis Cabrera-Lopez, 29, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Ruben Tyler Crawford, 25, of Stephenville was arrested May 21 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released May 22 on $2,500 bond.

Luis Galvan-Mireles, 30, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Julio Lumbreras-Lopez, 52, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Marco Luna-Lachno, 26, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Alvaro Montes-Cardenas, 38, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Scott Edward O’Neill, 62, of Burnet was arrested May 21 by BPD: assault by contact. Released May 25 on personal recognizance.

Deysi Perez-Treminio, 28, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Diego Ramirez-Chavez, 28, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Abraham Rivera-Guevara, 28, was arrested May 21 by ICE: detainer. Released May 22 to ICE.

Vicente Alcaraz, 60, of Lampasas was arrested May 22 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released May 23 on $500 bond.

Andrew Tyrone Black Jr., 24, of Temple was arrested May 22 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-sexual assault of a child, motion to adjudicate-indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Donna Kay Dalton, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested May 22 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, failure to appear.

Joshua Daniel Mendoza, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 22 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Mary O’Banan, 26, of Burnet was arrested May 22 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Curtis Edward Waller, 46, of Bristol was arrested May 22 by BCSO: failure to comply with registration. Released May 23 on $10,000 bond.

Devon James Cole White, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested May 22 by BCSO: bench warrant. Released same day to outside agency.

Arrick Resean Baker, 30, was arrested May 23 by GSPD: theft of firearm. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Curry O Dodson III, 53, of Burnet was arrested May 23 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): bond forfeiture-criminal mischief.

Tony Yasir Olivas-Cruz, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 23 by GSPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jody Ray Self, 47, of Briggs was arrested May 23 by BCSO: motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register.

Joseph Marvel Aplon IV, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 24 by BCSO: sexual assault of a child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Brandon Joel Brown, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested May 24 by BPD: speeding (76 mph in a 45-mph zone), violation of a promise to appear, driving while license is invalid, expired registration, open container-driver, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest/detention, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Jennifer Louise Cox, 33, of Austin was arrested May 24 by BTPD: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke probation-assault causing bodily injury, motion to revoke probation-fleeing a police officer, failure to identify as a fugitive.

Khalil Gant, 27, of Austin was arrested May 24 by BTPD: assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-unlawfully carrying a weapon, failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released May 25 to an outside agency.

Betty Jean Marie Kuykendall, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 24 by GSPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Adam Wesley Shackelford, 25, of Burnet was arrested May 24 by BPD: failure to identify to a peace officer. Released May 25 on $500 bond.

Brendon David Burgess, 19, of Lampasas was arrested May 25 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 48, of Burnet was arrested May 25 by BPD: failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Catherine Schwallie, 50, of Bertram was arrested May 25 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-failure to identify/giving false information, violation of probation-possession of alprazolam, uttering a forged instrument.

Frances Nikki Sieve, 30, of Bertram was arrested May 25 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.