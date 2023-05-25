Granite Shoals online water-use portal goes live; mayor pro tem elected

The Granite Shoals City Council re-elected Place 1 Councilor Ron Munos as mayor pro tem on May 23. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The city of Granite Shoals is almost finished replacing 2,800 water meters with ones that allow residents to monitor and manage their usage online. Customers who already have their new meters can now access the Eye on Water monitoring system.

About 900 meters are left in the replacement project, which began in early April and should be done before July, said Utilities Superintendent Josh Hisey at the Granite Shoals City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 23.

Granite Shoals water customers who set up an Eye on Water account can receive alerts if their water usage crosses specified thresholds, which can be useful in identifying leaks.

“(Police) Chief (John) Ortis has his (Eye on Water system) on, and it sent him an alert that his water hose had been left on last night, putting out 2.8 gallons-per-hour,” Smith cited as an example.

Ortis confirmed this during the meeting.

The city began the process of replacing the meters after AT&T discontinued the 3G technology that the old ones used, making them obsolete. The new meters use 5G technology and work off of satellites to transfer data in real time.

Granite Shoals residents can set up water usage accounts at eyeonwater.com/signup. Those who have questions or concerns about the system can call the city at 830-598-2424.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

The Granite Shoals City Council chose to move a city charter complaint investigation hearing to 5 p.m. June 1 after holding a lengthy executive session on the matter. The three-member investigative subcommittee consisting of councilors Steve Hougen, Michael Berg, and Kevin Flack was set to share its findings on charter violation complaints leveled against former Mayor Aaron Garcia during the Tuesday meeting.

According to Hougen, the meeting was moved so new council members Mayor Kiel Arnone and Place 3 Councilor Judy Salvaggio could be more effectively briefed on the committee’s findings.

The investigation officially began on March 28 when the committee was formed. Garcia has continuously denied the complaints filed against him by Suzanne Ort, who also submitted an ethics ordinance complaint against him. The ethics complaint was dismissed during a final hearing on the matter on Monday.

The council also re-elected Place 1 Councilor Ron Munos as mayor pro tem. Munos has been mayor pro tem off and on throughout his time on the council. He has served two full terms and was elected to his Place 1 position for a third term on May 6.

dakota@thepicayune.com