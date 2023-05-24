ROUNDUP: School’s out for summer

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Students across the Highland Lakes end the 2022-23 academic year this week. All three area school districts plan for early release times on the last days at each of their campuses, just before the Memorial Day weekend.

The list below has the last days and release times for Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Llano ISD. And find a list of graduation ceremony dates here.

LAST DAY: Thursday, May 25

RELEASE TIMES:

Elementary schools — 11:45 a.m.

Falls Career High School — Noon

Marble Falls Middle School — 12:20 p.m.

Marble Falls High School — 12:30 p.m.

LAST DAY: Thursday, May 25

RELEASE TIMES:

Bertram Elementary School —12:20 p.m.

Shady Grove Elementary School — 12:25 p.m.

R.J. Richey Elementary School — 12:30 p.m.

Quest High School — 12:30 p.m.

Burnet Middle School — 12:40 p.m.

Burnet High School — 12:41 p.m.

All campuses will be released at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

