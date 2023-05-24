SUBSCRIBE NOW

ROUNDUP: School’s out for summer

05/24/23 | DailyTrib.com

Students across the Highland Lakes end the 2022-23 academic year this week. All three area school districts plan for early release times on the last days at each of their campuses, just before the Memorial Day weekend.

The list below has the last days and release times for Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Llano ISD. And find a list of graduation ceremony dates here.

MARBLE FALLS ISD

LAST DAY: Thursday, May 25

RELEASE TIMES:

  • Elementary schools — 11:45 a.m. 
  • Falls Career High School — Noon
  • Marble Falls Middle School — 12:20 p.m. 
  • Marble Falls High School — 12:30 p.m.

BURNET CISD

LAST DAY: Thursday, May 25

RELEASE TIMES:

  • Bertram Elementary School —12:20 p.m.
  • Shady Grove Elementary School — 12:25 p.m.
  • R.J. Richey Elementary School — 12:30 p.m.
  • Quest High School — 12:30 p.m.
  • Burnet Middle School — 12:40 p.m.
  • Burnet High School — 12:41 p.m.

LLANO ISD

All campuses will be released at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 26.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

