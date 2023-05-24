Marble Falls boys’ golf compete at state

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls High School assistant golf coach Andy Canales (left), golfers Coby Holley, Ross Oelschleger, Bode Moss, Porter Vinson, and Kolton Pannell, and head coach Rick Blackington at the Class 4A state golf tournament at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland on May 15-16. Courtesy photo

The Marble Falls High School boys’ golf team competed in the Class 4A state golf tournament May 15-16 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland. The squad finished tenth of 12 teams.

Players Kolton Pannell, Coby Holley, Bode Moss, Porter Vinson, and Ross Oelschleger finished with a two-day total of 648 for the tournament.

Holley led the Mustangs with a score of 80 on Day 1 and 76 on Day 2 for a combined tally of 156 to end the tournament.

Head coach Rick Blackington was proud of his team’s performance and journey to state.

“A few days before the tournament, our guys played their practice round and fired a season-best 295 team score, so we were excited and ready to compete for state,” he said. “Unfortunately, during the tournament, we didn’t play as well as we hoped. But regardless, I am extremely proud of them.”

He commended the work each golfer put into their game over the long and grueling season.

“From day one of the season, they have invested so much effort and work,” he said. “Getting to state is a major accomplishment in and of itself.”

Blackington said the team will use the experience to improve their game heading into next year.

“Instead of losses, we see experiences at the state tournament as lessons for learning,” he said.

The coach is confident about the future of the Marble Falls boys’ golf program.

“Moving forward, we keep three of our state team players and lose two to graduation,” Blackington said. “We have several additional young players coming up who should be able to come in and make a positive impact on next year’s team.”

Blackington plans to gear training for next year’s campaign toward golfing fundamentals.

“We will continue to work on the basics of solid play,” he said. “Strong course management, hitting greens in regulation, having a strong up-down game, and being confident behind the putter.”

The Canyon Randall Raiders won the state tourney with a two-day total of 603.

MARBLE FALLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Coby Holley: 80-76-156

Bode Moss: 81-82-163

Kolton Pannell: 76-87-163

Porter Vinson: 83-85-169

Ross Oelschleger: 84-85-169

