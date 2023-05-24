Free breakfast, lunch this summer for Highland Lakes students

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Summer food programs for children in Burnet and Llano counties begin the first week of June with designated schools serving breakfast and lunch and food pantry-based programs delivering snacks and casseroles to families.

“All children need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow, and succeed in life,” said Maria Manzo, director of Child Nutrition for the Marble Falls Independent School District. “With nearly 2 million food-insecure children living in Texas, these healthy meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during the summer vacation.”

MARBLE FALLS ISD

The Marble Falls ISD Child Nutrition Department is offering free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

The program runs from June 5-July 28. Breakfast is served from 7:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals, and Marble Falls High School, 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

BURNET CONSOLIDATED ISD

In Burnet, students can eat free breakfast and lunch at R.J. Richey Elementary, 500 E. Graves St., from June 1-July 27. Breakfast will be served from 8-8:30 a.m.; lunch from 11:30 a.m.-noon. No meals will be served July 3-7.

LLANO ISD

The Llano Independent School District is serving breakfast from 7:30-8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at two locations Monday-Thursday, June 5-29:

Llano Elementary School, 1600 Oatman St. in Llano

Packsaddle Elementary School, 150 Pioneer Lane in Kingsland

AGENCIES INVOLVED

Free school summer meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s nutrition program, which is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Organizations partner with the state agency to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies, and other tax-exempt organizations.

Families can find summer feeding locations statewide by calling 211, visiting the TDA website, or texting FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304.

HLCN DELIVERIES

On June 5, the Highland Lakes Crisis Network begins its summer food delivery program for students who don’t have transportation to the above campuses. The program runs through July 28. Kid-friendly foods and homemade casseroles will be delivered to families in towns across the Highland Lakes, including Marble Falls, Granite Shoals, Kingsland, and Burnet.

The Crisis Network is looking for volunteer drivers and kids in need of the food deliveries.

Sign up online to become a volunteer driver. To receive deliveries, call 325-423-3662.

