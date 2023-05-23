ROUNDUP: Vacation bible schools in the Highland Lakes

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes churches are opening registration for vacation bible schools as youngsters get ready to enjoy the summer months with faith and fellowship.

This is by no means a complete list. Comment below with additional vacation bible schools we missed and we’ll be sure to update our story.

Check out the following VBS programs listed by place and time.

MARBLE FALLS

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana

WHEN: June 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children who have completed kindergarten to those entering the fifth grade. Teaches how the word of God fits into everyday lives. Kids will engage with bible stories, worship, and mission projects.

WHERE: Church of Christ, 711 Broadway

WHEN: June 6-8 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through the fifth grade. Students receive dinner each evening. Interactive booths help kids grow closer to their faith.

WHERE: First Methodist Church, 1101 Bluebonnet Drive

WHEN: June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to kids going into kindergarten through those entering fifth grade. Uses interactive learning to find strength in the word of God. Free to attend.

Additionally, First Methodist will offer a sports camp that begins immediately after Alpine Ascent ends each day. Open to children entering kindergarten through the fifth grade. Admission is $85 per child and $75 per additional sibling.

BURNET

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 108 Vanderveer St.

WHEN: June 5-9 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to children who have completed kindergarten through those entering the fifth grade. Kids explore their faith and make friends while playing fun games and completing exciting activities. Admission is free.

WHERE: Burnet Methodist Church, 301 E. Graves St.

WHEN: June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to noon

Open to kids in kindergarten through the fifth grade. Youngsters undergo a cosmic quest to blast Jesus’ light to the world. Snacks provided. Admission is free.

LLANO

WHERE: Lutie Watkins Memorial Methodist Church, 800 Wright St.

WHEN: July 10-13 from 5-8 p.m.

Open to kids entering kindergarten through the fifth grade. Nursery and prekindergarten classes available for children of volunteers. Registration is free.

The church also plans a family celebration to conclude the week of worship on July 14 with a free dinner.

