Marble Falls seeks input on disasters, response

05/23/23 | DailyTrib.com
Downtown Marble Falls after Winter Storm Uri

Downtown Marble Falls after Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The storm caused major electrical outages, frozen pipes, and other complications. The city of Marble Falls is seeking input through a survey on the impact of natural and manmade disasters. The collected information will be used to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan. Photo courtesy of Lee Ann Clark

Marble Falls residents have until July 11 to participate in an online survey regarding how the city should handle natural and manmade disasters. The city will use the information to update its Hazard Mitigation Plan later this year. 

Paper copies of the survey are available at city offices and during meetings.

The survey takes about 5-10 minutes to complete and includes questions on how natural hazards impact residents’ lives, property, and the community as a whole. The survey focuses on natural and manmade disasters that can or have happened in the city.

Among the hazards mentioned are thunderstorms, floods, tornados, extreme heat, drought, wildfires, winter storms, dam failure, and cyber attacks.

Survey data will be analyzed, summarized, and presented in the final plan, which should be posted to the city of Marble Falls website by late August 2023.

The voluntary and anonymous survey should be completed by an adult. 

Residents wanting additional communications regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan may opt in to email notifications at the end of the survey.

