New Marble Falls fire engine on multi-state journey home

Marble Falls Fire Rescue personnel spent May 17 in Appleton, Wisconsin, performing the final inspection of the department's new fire engine. Courtesy photo

A new fire engine is on a 1,292-mile trek through multiple states toward its final destination in Marble Falls. It will arrive at the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station in about two weeks after a pitstop at a repair shop in Manor.

The fire department currently has two firefighting vehicles. Engine 1, built in 2013, is the front-line truck, while a 2003 Pierce Contender is the reserve.

When the new truck arrives, the 2013 engine will be the reserve and the 2003 vehicle will be auctioned off.

“Fire engines have about a 20-year shelf life,” said interim Fire Chief Tommy Crane. “They typically are on the front lines for 10 years before we put them in reserve for another 10 (years).”

Department officials opted to replace the frontline apparatus to avoid rising maintenance costs associated with older trucks.

“As engines get older, the amount of required maintenance increases,” Crane said. “Dependability is important. If a truck is out being repaired, it can’t be in service.”

The new truck will have increased capabilities.

“It will be able to carry more equipment, which will ensure we’re able to meet the needs of the community,” Crane continued.

PNC Equipment Finance will lease the new engine to the city. The Marble Falls City Council approved about $863,000 for a 10-year leasing agreement during an October 2021 meeting.

Money for the fire engine will be taken out of the city’s general fund balance. The first lease payment, $93,301, was made on Dec. 6, 2022. The remaining balance will be paid through annual installments of the same figure.

The lease also includes preventive maintenance.

Crane is grateful for the city’s commitment to providing resources for Marble Falls Fire Rescue.

“We at the station would like to thank the City Council and City Manager Mike Hodge for all of their support,” he said. “We’re very appreciative.”

