Expect summer brownouts; Texas ‘will be relying on renewables’

Cotton grows between rows of wind turbines on Chapman Ranch, located 7 miles south of the Corpus Christi Airport. The windmills provide electricity to the state of Texas through Rhythm, a renewable energy company. Photo courtesy of Rhythm

Texans can expect brownouts and possibly even rolling outages this summer, Pedernales Electric Cooperative CEO Julie Parsley told the Board of Directors during its regular meeting on May 19.

Also, a second peak demand time at 9 p.m. was added. Consumers are now asked to conserve energy between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“There is not going to be enough dispatchable energy to meet the peak demand,” said Parsley in her report to the board, meaning peak demand will exceed available power from coal, nuclear, and natural gas facilities.

Parsley was relating information from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which recently announced that the state’s power supply might not meet consumer demands during times of extreme heat. Summer outages should not last long or be as disruptive as winter outages.

According to ERCOT, the 5 p.m. peak demand is expected to reach just under 83 megawatts, while the 9 p.m. peak could reach 77 megawatts. Total dispatchable resources at all hours are expected to be at 74 megawatts. At peak demand times, around 97,000 megawatts could be available but only with the help of renewables.

“We will be relying on renewables,” Parsley said. “If it’s hot, let’s hope the sun is shining and the wind is blowing. Then it will be fine.”

The National Weather Service has predicted above-average summer temperatures this year.

To help conserve heat, run major appliances outside of peak times and pre-cool your home before 2 p.m. Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher and only use a fan when the room is occupied.

For more information, call 888-554-4732.

