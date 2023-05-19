Llano County Beef and Range Field Day May 30

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Llano County Beef and Range Field Day is Tuesday, May 30, at the John L. Kuykendall Events Center and Arena, 2200 RR 152 West in Llano. Registration is from 7:30-8:30 a.m. RSVP by May 25. The event is free and open to the public.

To sign up, contact the Llano County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office at 325-247-5159 or kendall.wenzel@ag.tamu.edu or visit in person at 1447 Texas 71 East in Llano.

The field day will feature several presentations that will count as three total hours of continuing education training with the Texas Department of Agriculture. A range of vendors and producers from across the country will showcase agricultural goods and services. Lunch will be provided.

Presentations are:

spraying and application of pesticides and herbicides

general herd health and trace minerals

rainwater harvesting for livestock

grasshopper and armyworm control

rules and regulations

editor@thepicayune.com