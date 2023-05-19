Lampasas man gets 10 years for indecency with child in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joshua Herr, 27, of Lampasas was convicted of indecency with a child on Wednesday, May 17, stemming from an August 2022 incident in Marble Falls in which the victim’s mother witnessed him inappropriately touching her daughter. Burnet County Jail photo

Joshua Herr, 27, of Lampasas was found guilty of indecency with a child-sexual contact and sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, May 17, in the 424th District Court. The conviction stems from an August 2022 incident in Marble Falls.

Herr pleaded not guilty to the charge, a second-degree felony, in Wednesday’s trial. The jury disagreed, settling on 10 years in prison out of a possible two to 20 years. Upon his release, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The case was tried by 424th and 33rd Judicial District assistant district attorneys Tiffany Clark and Lauren Fordyce. Judge Evan Stubbs presided.

“The jury absolutely did the right thing in this case,” said Fordyce in a media release announcing the conviction. “I am proud that they were the voice for our young victim.”

According to the release, the child’s mother witnessed Herr “inappropriately touching her young daughter,” a family member of the convicted. The mother immediately contacted the Marble Falls Police Department, and the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center conducted a forensic interview with the child.

Herr was arrested and held at the Burnet County Jail until the start of the trial.

A key moment in the trial came during cross-examination of Herr by Assistant District Attorney Clark. The accused admitted that his story regarding the incident had changed five times while the mother’s story remained consistent throughout the trial and preceding investigation.

“Thanks to the hard work and detailed investigation by these officers, a perpetrator who took advantage of one of the most vulnerable members of our community was brought to justice,” stated District Attorney Wiley “Sonny” McAfee in the media release.

