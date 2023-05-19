GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 22, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, May 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning

introduction of new Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton by Jo Karr Tedder

update on the status of the Llano County Broadband Internet project and discussion of the “dig once” approach to laying fiber conduit on country roads being paved or resurfaced

discussion and action regarding a request by Sgt. Investigator Eric Van Pelt and John Gillespie to attend out-of-state training at the Institute of Police Technology and Management in Altamonte Springs, Florida

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

public hearing regarding ethics complaint against former Mayor Aaron Garcia

discussion and possible action to determine whether a violation of the Ethics Ordinance has occurred

discussion and possible actions regarding possible sanctions if the commission determines a violation has occurred

Tuesday, May 23

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

summary report from the April 23 BOPATE event

presentation of certificate of completion to Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle for completing the first session of the Commissioner’s Court Leadership Academy by the VG Young Institute of County Government

discussion and action regarding an extension for implementation of comp time in lieu of overtime policy

acceptance of a $75,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans General Assistance

discussion regarding hosting town hall meetings and county population growth

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, May 24

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.

