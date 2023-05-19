GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 22, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, May 22
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
- introduction of new Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton by Jo Karr Tedder
- update on the status of the Llano County Broadband Internet project and discussion of the “dig once” approach to laying fiber conduit on country roads being paved or resurfaced
- discussion and action regarding a request by Sgt. Investigator Eric Van Pelt and John Gillespie to attend out-of-state training at the Institute of Police Technology and Management in Altamonte Springs, Florida
Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
- public hearing regarding ethics complaint against former Mayor Aaron Garcia
- discussion and possible action to determine whether a violation of the Ethics Ordinance has occurred
- discussion and possible actions regarding possible sanctions if the commission determines a violation has occurred
Tuesday, May 23
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- summary report from the April 23 BOPATE event
- presentation of certificate of completion to Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle for completing the first session of the Commissioner’s Court Leadership Academy by the VG Young Institute of County Government
- discussion and action regarding an extension for implementation of comp time in lieu of overtime policy
- acceptance of a $75,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans General Assistance
- discussion regarding hosting town hall meetings and county population growth
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, May 24
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.