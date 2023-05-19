SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of May 22, 2023

05/19/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, May 22

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning
  • introduction of new Central Texas Water Coalition Executive Director Shannon Hamilton by Jo Karr Tedder
  • update on the status of the Llano County Broadband Internet project and discussion of the “dig once” approach to laying fiber conduit on country roads being paved or resurfaced
  • discussion and action regarding a request by Sgt. Investigator Eric Van Pelt and John Gillespie to attend out-of-state training at the Institute of Police Technology and Management in Altamonte Springs, Florida

Granite Shoals Ethics Review Commission

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • public hearing regarding ethics complaint against former Mayor Aaron Garcia
  • discussion and possible action to determine whether a violation of the Ethics Ordinance has occurred
  • discussion and possible actions regarding possible sanctions if the commission determines a violation has occurred

Tuesday, May 23

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • summary report from the April 23 BOPATE event
  • presentation of certificate of completion to Precinct 2 Commissioner Damon Beierle for completing the first session of the Commissioner’s Court Leadership Academy by the VG Young Institute of County Government
  • discussion and action regarding an extension for implementation of comp time in lieu of overtime policy
  • acceptance of a $75,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans General Assistance
  • discussion regarding hosting town hall meetings and county population growth

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, May 24

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the LCRA website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

Luckenbach pleads guilty, gets life for Horseshoe Bay murders

05/19/23 | DailyTrib.com

Lampasas man gets 10 years for indecency with child in Marble Falls

05/19/23 | DailyTrib.com

PEC shines light on 85 years

05/19/23 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *