Burnet County Jail bookings for May 12-18, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of May 12-18, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Hannah Marie Alexander, 21, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 12 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor. Released same day on $2,000 bond.

Christian Dolores, 28, of Johnson City was arrested May 12 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Brittany Nicole Medrano, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of drug paraphernalia. Released May 16 on personal recognizance.

Edwin Brooks Mobley, 37, of Spicewood was arrested May 12 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Shannon Rose Perry, 37, of Spicewood was arrested May 12 by the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (BLSO): driving while intoxicated.

Edgar Salazar-Ramirez, 41, of Farmington, Michigan, was arrested May 12 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released May 14 to ICE.

Freddy Solis, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested May 12 by BPD: failure to appear-hearing-driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates, expired driver’s license. Released May 18 on $1,500 in bonds.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 38 of Lampasas was arrested May 12 by BCSO: capias pro fine-disregarding a red light.

Phoenix Anthony Spinoso, 21, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance. Released May 18 on $15,000 in bonds.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 20, of Spicewood was arrested May 12 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/transport, prohibited item/substance in correctional/civic facility.

Kyley Denton Wills, 32, of Burnet was arrested May 12 by BPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 17 on $1,500 bond.

David Greenville Cheltenham, 21, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, was arrested May 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released May 14 on $1,500 bond.

Sharon Marie McNamara, 66, of Bertram was arrested May 13 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Daniel Alexander Roberts, 34, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested May 13 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): probation violation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Julian Robles Jr., 42, of Burnet was arrested May 13 by BPD: public intoxication. Released May 14 on $500 bond.

Oscar Valencia-Orlanzzini, 31, was arrested May 13 by ICE: detainer. Released May 14 to ICE.

Seth Daniel Villanueva, 22, of Coupland was arrested May 13 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released May 15 on $31,500 in bonds.

James Dean Whitt, 26, of Bethany, Missouri, was arrested May 13 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): domestic assault-second degree, domestic assault-third degree, kidnapping-facilitating a felony, kidnapping-second degree.

Islia Acuna-Suarez, 19, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Jesus Contreras-Velasquez, 52, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Sergo Gomez-Martinez, 32, of Maynard was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Hannah Reece Kocsis, 21, of Spicewood was arrested May 14 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Gerardo Lorodo-Flores, 39, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Raul Marquez-Alvarez, 52, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Jimmy Leroy Marshall Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested May 14 by BTPD: injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. Released May 15 on $50,000 bond.

Luis Torres-Garcia, 22, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Jie Wang, 61, of Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested May 14 by ICE: detainer. Released May 15 to ICE.

Jeffrey Joe Dohnalik, 50, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, violation of bond/protective order, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration, capias pro fine-assault by contact-family violence, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jadrus John Joy, 45, of Lampasas was arrested May 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Vincent McGarity, 26, of San Antonio was arrested May 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bond revocation-unlawful possession of metal/body armor by a felon.

Efrain Ramirez-Ramirez, 42, was arrested May 15 by ICE: detainer. Released May 16 to ICE.

Randall Lee Roemer, 54, of Burnet was arrested May 15 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation-intending other felony.

Yvonne Antoinette Shelby, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested May 15 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Randall Brunson, 32, of Bertram was arrested May 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse Wayne Campbell, 31, of Kingsland was arrested May 16 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released May 17 on $1,500 bond.

Sammy Paul Everett, 57, of Burnet was arrested May 16 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jessica Garza, 48, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): capias pro fine-registration of animals, capias pro fine-animal at large, capias pro fine-no proof of rabies vaccination. Released May 18 after laying out a fine.

Tabytha Hensley, 34, of Leander was arrested May 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration, surety surrender-driving while license is invalid, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-failure to identify as a fugitive, bond forfeiture-tampering with government record, possession of a controlled substance.

Dylan Jacob Jackson, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested May 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Jobena Marie McClimon, 62, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 16 by BCSO: SRA-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Lavon Nathaniel Pope, 39, of Austin was arrested May 16 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Rosales-Garcia, 35, was arrested May 16 by ICE: detainer.

Samuel Aiden Wooten, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested May 16 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 29, of Liberty Hill was arrested May 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-defective head lamps. Released May 18 on $500 in bonds.

Jesse James Brown, 55, of Abilene was arrested May 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Aaron Adam Cox, 36, of Burnet was arrested May 17 by BCSO: capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility. Released same day after paying a fine.

James Denson, 42, of Burnet was arrested May 17 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. Released May 18 on $4,000 bond.

Mary Lynne Griffin, 52, of Johnson City was arrested May 17 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hunter Alexander Kelly, 35, of Fouke, Arkansas, was arrested May 17 by BCSO: theft by receiving, unauthorized absence from community correctional center, probation violation-tampering with physical evidence.

Charles Andrew Malone, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by BCSO: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Dylan Patrick Nelson, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 17 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, harassment.

Esther Sume Ortiz, 33, of Killeen was arrested May 17 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Paschal Aimuamwenos Osagie, 36, was arrested May 17 by ICE: detainer. Released May 18 to ICE.

Spencer Allen Smith, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Patrick Brown, 46, of Austin was arrested May 18 by BCSO: SRA-sex offender’s duty to register.

Stevan Dewayne Conn, 39, of Austin was arrested May 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Eric Hayden Gately, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18 by GSPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Cody Joseph Lang, 30, of Burnet was arrested May 18 by BPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Eric Martinez, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Tamara Lee Miller, 53, of Granite Shoals was arrested May 18 by GSPD: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Donald John Popp, 41, of Austin was arrested May 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

David Joseph Raabe, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested May 18 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-sex offender’s duty to register.