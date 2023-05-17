Newly elected Marble Falls officials sworn in; mayor pro-tem picked

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Newly elected Marble Falls councilors Karlee Cauble (center) and Craig Magerkurth (right) are sworn in by City Secretary Christina McDonald on May 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Newly elected Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes and councilors Craig Magerkurth and Karlee Cauble took their oaths of office and began their duties at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 16. Councilor Bryan Walker, who was also scheduled to be sworn in, was unable to attend due to work obligations.

City Secretary Christina McDonald conducted the proceedings.

Before receiving his oath of office, Rhodes spoke about his opponent, incumbent Mayor Richard Westerman, whom he defeated May 6 by only three votes after a provisional count found an additional vote for Rhodes. The margin was only two votes when the results were announced on election night. The council certified the count at Tuesday’s meeting, making the three-vote margin official. Newly elected Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes holds his first City Council meeting on May 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

“I asked if I could have the honor of honoring Mayor Westerman, and he agreed, which I appreciated a lot,” Rhodes said. “Richard Westerman is and has been a dedicated leader for our city for quite some time.”

Keeping with a promise made during his campaign during a forum hosted by DailyTrib.com in March, Rhodes said he plans to forgo the $300 monthly salary allotted to the mayor in the city’s budget each year.

“I’d like to use those funds to recognize city employees for going above and beyond,” he said. “We have to work that out a little bit with staff, but I already know who that first one will be.” Outgoing Marble Falls Mayor Richard Westerman. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Westerman thanked the city’s staff for their tireless work.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure serving with all of you,” he said. “I think you guys deserve the utmost respect from our citizens. They don’t know how hard you work behind the scenes.”

Cauble was elected to her seat after defeating challenger John Davis by 81 votes. Magerkurth ran unopposed following the retirement of longtime Councilor Reed Norman.

Cauble is the property manager of The Residences of Panther Hollow, an apartment complex in Marble Falls.

Magerkurth is vice president of Data Analytics at ConnectBase and served seven years in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Councilor Dee Haddock was elected mayor pro-tem by his fellow councilors during the Marble Falls City Council meeting on May 16. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Councilor Dee Haddock was unanimously approved as the next mayor pro-tem by his fellow council members.

The mayor pro-tem is the de facto mayor in the absence or disability of the incumbent mayor. The position is elected by councilors each year.

To open discussion, Councilor Griff Morris asked not to be considered for the position after hearing rumblings of his potential appointment.

“Recently, I’ve been hearing rumors that I should be considered for mayor pro-tem,” he said. “I would like to say I appreciate the sentiment, but in the interest of everyone starting off a very busy year in harmony, I’d like my name to be withdrawn from consideration.”

Rhodes explained his expectations of the next mayor pro-tem.

“I wouldn’t say I have an aggressive agenda, but it’s probably larger than myself,” he said. “The mayor pro-tem will be asked and, hopefully, respond to taking a larger role in pursuing some of those things as well.”

Following Rhodes’ detailing of the position, the council approved Haddock with a 6-0 vote as Walker was absent.

